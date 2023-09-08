There’s been a lot of foodie action down in the Vancouver House area lately, and it looks like some more is on the way.

If you’re a fan of French cuisine, then you surely know of Au Comptoir in Kitsilano. You’ve also likely tried its sister spot, Ça Marche, which officially opened at 1471 Continental Street in Vancouver back in 2021.

Now, the folks behind both concepts have some big plans for the Vancouver House crêperie-by-day and bistro-by-night.

Ça Marche will be transitioning to Au Petit Comptoir later this month.

Patrons will have until September 10 to enjoy the current eatery’s signature Brittany-style crêpes, but after that, there will be a change.

Dished is told Au Petit Comptoir will offer many fan favourites from the original Au Comptoir.

During the day, that means brunch and lunch items like Croque Madame, Saumon Fumé Sur Toast, and Au Comptoir’s delicious house burger, made with ground beef, caramelized onion, and Raclette cheese served with fries and salad.

Dinner service at Au Petit Comptoir will offer exclusive items like steak frites and moules frites, we’re told.

Final menus and branding are still in the works. The space will also be getting a renovation.

Au Petit Comptoir is set to launch in late September. We’ll keep you posted on all the details. Stay tuned!

Au Petit Comptoir

Address: 1471 Continental Street, Vancouver