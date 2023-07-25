A beloved, hidden gem East Vancouver coffee shop is making moves to relocate to a new neighbourhood soon.

Oide Coffee, which means “come here” in Japanese, opened at its 550 Clarke Drive space back in May 2022, a temporary space run by Coffee Central Roasting.

The cafe is run by the same folks behind the former Iktsuarpok Coffee Stand, which sold highly crafted espresso drinks and matcha out of a window at 30 425 Carrall Street from 2018 until late 2021.

Out of its Clark Drive spot, Oide has served hand-crafted coffee with just two options – with or without milk. This basic distinction covers everything from flat whites to Americanos and pretty much everything else in between, but keeps things simple and, as a result, keeps the focus on quality.

As new parents, the couple behind Oide has operated the cafe in a “soft open” capacity for the last year and a bit, but have shared that its new address is finally in the works.

Oide will soon relocate to 1548 West 2nd Avenue in Kitsilano, an iconic building designed by Arthur Erickson known as the “Waterfall Building.”

In a recent Instagram post, the Oide team shared that they still don’t know when this new spot will open, but construction is well underway.

Stay tuned for more details on the new iteration of Oide, but in the meantime, you can still visit the cafe at its Clark Drive spot from Thursdays through Sundays, 9 am to 4 pm.