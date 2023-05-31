Kitsilano is about to have one more great spot to eat at very soon, as a Syrian catering business is set to open its very first cafe space in the Vancouver neighbourhood.

Tayybeh, which is an “all women social enterprise” offering catered Syrian food, has shared that it’s opening a brick-and-mortar cafe space.

The cafe and eatery will be located at 2836 W 4th Avenue, the former address of Linh Cafe.

This new location will offer Tayybeh’s signature mezzes in addition to a selection of espresso drinks.

Tayybeh, which is named after the Arabic word meaning “kind” and “delicious,” is a unique dining experience created by a group of newcomer Syrian women chefs. Up until now, their food has been available through “community dining experiences, full service catering, fresh and frozen meals as well as retail products,” according to Tayybeh’s website.

Dished has reached out to Tayybeh for details on what this new spot will offer and when we can expect an opening – stay tuned for more information.

Address: 2836 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

