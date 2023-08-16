Ask any fish and chips aficionado where their favourite place is to get the British dish, and you’ll likely get one of a few answers: The Fish Counter, Moby Dick, and Cockney Kings.

The latter, which was founded in 1965 in Burnaby by Len and Joan Evans, has been at the top of the fish and chips game for some time now. Cockney Kings still has a location in Burnaby, at 6574 Hastings Street, as well as one in New Westminster, but for the first time, the brand is ready to open in Vancouver.

The first Vancouver location will be at 1935 Cornwall Avenue in Kitsilano, Dished is told, the former location of a Flying Wedge Pizza.

This small spot will be takeout focused but will offer a handful of seats for about 10 people with counter service only. Diners will also be able to order delivery from this location via UberEats, Door Dash, and Skip the Dishes.

While the new Kitsilano location won’t be offering Cockney’s popular all-you-can-eat fish and chips (for this deal, you can still head to the Burnaby and New West locations from Monday to Wednesday), the menu will be the same as the other two locations otherwise.

Think a selection of battered and fried cod, halibut, salmon, prawns, and more, alongside crispy fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. The menu also includes options like calamari, fish burgers, onion rings, and more.

The community-minded brand hopes that this location will become part of the neighbourhood in Kits, just as it has in the other areas. Part of this integration was creating a space that reflected both the British fish and chips shop aesthetic as well as the Kitsilano vibe.

This means lots of white brick, exposed wood, and an open kitchen so customers can watch the cooks and be part of the energy of the restaurant atmosphere.

Cockney Kings often gets involved in community events and initiatives – the Burnaby store was the recipient of the Burnaby Community Spirit Award from the Burnaby Board of Trade and City of Burnaby back in 2019 – and we’re told that they hope to bring this same involvement to the Kitsilano area.

“We want our customers to feel at home with us — we want to know them by name,” Cockney Kings tells us. “we’re excited to be in the Kitsilano community for many years to come!”

Cockney Kings is aiming to open this location by the end of summer, with a projected late August open, but stay tuned for solid opening dates once they’re announced!

Cockney Kings Fish and Chips – Kitsilano

Address: 1935 Cornwall Avenue, Vancouver

