It’s no secret that the team at Lee’s Donuts has been incredibly busy of late.

On top of unveiling a brand new mascot (enter Johnny Glaze), the much-loved local brand has just opened a new permanent location in the Willowbrook Shopping Centre and confirmed a new outpost will be launching in North Vancouver down the line.

Now, Lee’s has shared what might be the most exciting recent announcement to date with Dished: it’s opening a new store in Gastown.

That’s right, the oldest donut shop in Vancouver is about to get cookin’ in one of the city’s most historic neighbourhoods, at 199 Water Street, to be exact.

This address might look familiar to some, as the prominent corner unit was formerly the home of a bustling Starbucks Coffee location before it shuttered on the last day of the year in 2022.

Lee’s is about to give this spot some new life and some seriously sweet vibes to boot.

Located directly across from the famous Gastown Steam Clock on Water and Cambie Street, Lee’s newest 1,700 sq ft outpost will be a great place to grab a coffee and a treat.

Lee’s tells Dished this will mainly be a grab-and-go destination, although there will be minimal seating for those aiming to stick around as well.

Expect all the classic donuts like Honey Dip, Bavarian, and jelly-filled to stack the shelves here.

The brand’s also looking forward to introducing its new coffee program with this opening, which involves a custom roast and branded packaging when all is said and done.

We’re told the fine folks at Lee’s will aim to open this spot before the end of the year. Be sure to watch this space for updates and an exact opening date.

In the meantime, Lee’s is not leaving us hanging. The team is actually launching a temporary pop-up a few blocks away at 1 Water Street from July 10 to the end of August.

Find it operating from 11 am to 6 pm daily.

Lee’s Donuts — Gastown

Address: 199 Water Street, Vancouver