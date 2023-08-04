Back in late 2020, Dished shared that Small Victory, the local, family-owned cafe and bakery chain, would be opening a new Mount Pleasant location.

At the time, the projected opening for this location was spring or summer 2021 – a timeline that obviously didn’t quite pan out.

Now, the brand has shared that this location is finally coming together, with an opening coming very soon.

“The wait is almost over,” a recent Instagram post from Small Victory shares.

The Mount Pleasant spot will be at 388 West 6th Avenue, one of the newer building developments in the area, and will be the fourth location for the brand.

Small Victory is known for its quality coffee, bread, and pastries, including some of the best croissants in the city.

It currently operates locations in Yaletown, on Granville Street, and at The Amazing Brentwood in Burnaby – the newest location of the bunch.

Stay tuned for more details on the new Mount Pleasant spot.

Small Victory – Mount Pleasant

Address: 388 West 6th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram