An exciting new concept is set to launch in Richmond later on this summer.

Yokai Tapas and Sake Bar will be offering just as its name suggests – small plates of Japanese-inspired fare and a selection of sake that goes well with them.

While Yokai does have an active Instagram account and a website, it has yet to share much about what we can expect from the new restaurant – nor has it shared an exact address.

Based on some sneak previews on its social pages, Yokai will be offering dishes like hotate ceviche in tigermilk, chimicurri steak, hamachi crudo, salmon tartare, and chicken tsukune, to name just a few.

We can’t wait to check this place out in person when it opens come this summer.

Dished has reached out to Yokai for more details, so stay tuned for opening dates.

