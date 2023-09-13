A Commercial Drive destination for Asian fusion eats is officially expanding. B House Restaurant has revealed plans for a second location in Richmond.

The Vancouver eatery opened in 2020 and is known for its bites like Green Papaya Salad, Bang Bang Shrimp, Vietnamese Chicken Noodle Soup, and Vegan Organic Tofu, all of which will be up for order at its new Metro Vancouver spot once it opens.

B House Richmond will launch at 1101-8328 Capstan Way this fall.

The restaurant will offer seating for 45 guests to enjoy lunch, dinner, happy hour, and brunch once it opens.

There will also be takeout options available.

Owners Chef Hung Nguyen and Vy Tra are excited to bring their concept to a new area.

“We’ve been so grateful for the support our friends and family have shown us on Commercial Drive and we look forward to introducing ourselves and our brand of fresh, healthy Asian fusion fare to our new neighbours in Richmond and welcoming locals and visitors alike for years to come,” says Nguyen.

Folks can also look forward to checking out some new dishes on this menu, including Red Curry Mussels, Firecracker Jumbo Red Shrimp, and Seafood with Squid Ink Pasta.

B House Restaurant — Richmond

Address: 8328 Capstan Way #1101, Richmond

