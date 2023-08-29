Downtown Vancouver’s swanky new hotel, AZUR Legacy Collection, is almost ready to open its doors later this week.

The 104-room, 13-floor property is located at 833 West Pender Street and promises visitors “a new level of luxury, service and style” along with some intriguing new dining destinations.

This spot’s culinary offerings include two concepts and we have a sneak peek of one of them to show you.

AZUR’s lobby eatery, Dahlia Restaurant, will offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner. There will be seats for 46 inside and 12-14 outside on its street-side patio.

It will feature an art-deco-style dining room where patrons can indulge in a menu of “diverse world cuisines.”

The elegant space will offer patrons the flavours and style of the French Riviera and Ligurian Coastline.

Think signature dishes like the Avocado Ritz made with poached prawns, Marie Rose, baby gem lettuce, and cognac.

For sips, expect a list of Old and New World wines and handcrafted classic and contemporary cocktails.

Dahlia is set to open at the end of September. We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening.