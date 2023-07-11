Japanese curry fans, get excited, because a new Japan-based brand has set its sights on Richmond for its very first North American location.

Oretachi Curry is an Osaka-based restaurant specializing in warming curry dishes, soon to be available right here in BC.

The brand has shared that it will be opening a location in Richmond’s Steveston Village, and while an exact address has yet to be shared, we’re already counting down the days until this spot opens up.

Known for its popular Katsu Curry rice dishes and Curry Ramen options, Oretachi is bound to become a go-to spot for all things Japanese curry come open.

This will not only be the first Oretachi location in Canada but the first in North America.

Stay tuned for more details on this exciting new restaurant development.

Oretachi Curry

Address: Steveston Village, Richmond

Instagram