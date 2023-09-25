5 Vancouver food events happening this week: September 25 to October 1

It’s the last week of September, but that also means that October is here, along with all of fall’s exciting food and drink events.

From an Oktoberfest-style party to a cool night market at the Vancouver Art Gallery, this week is sure to satisfy all your cravings.

Here are our picks for Vancouver’s most unmissable food and drink events happening this week, from September 25 to October 1.

One-Time Events

Vancouver Night Market Glory Days is launching a new Vancouver Night Market at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Robson Plaza on Friday, September 29. The free-admission event will feature beloved local restaurants creating globally inspired dishes, vintage shopping from popular vendors, and more. All ages are invited to the party. When: September 29, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery on Robson Plaza — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

Vancouver’s take on the traditional German beer festival comes in the form of Harvest Haus, a fun-filled weekend that takes place on September 29 and 30.

The eighth annual Harvest Haus takes place at the PNE Forum and combines modern cuisine with traditional and “authentic European harvest traditions,” according to the event’s website. You can expect to dine on platters of freshly-made pretzels with an accompaniment of grainy mustard and sauerkraut as well as sausages, schnitzel, and spätzle.

When: Friday, September 29 from 6 to 11:30 pm; Saturday, September 30 from 11:30 am to 4:30 pm and 6 to 11:30 pm

Where: PNE Forum — 2901 Hastings Street E, Vancouver

Tickets: Pre-sale access for tickets is available online.

Victoria International Wine Festival (VICWF) returns from September 29 to 30 for a massive celebration of wine culture.

Attendees will have the opportunity to discover over 350 wines from 15 different countries all under one roof at the Victoria Conference Centre. There will even be seminars and master classes that take your knowledge to the next level. Each ticket includes a wine glass, a brochure to guide you, and access to samples of hundreds of wines.

When: September 29 to 30, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Victoria Conference Centre — 720 Douglas Street, Victoria

Tickets: Various prices, buy online

Recurring Events

Autumn Harvest Afternoon Tea

Fairmont Hotel Vancouver has once again been cooking up a new picture-perfect service for guests to enjoy this season: Autumn Harvest Afternoon Tea. Starting September 14, folks can head into Notch8’s tea salon and enjoy a variety of bites inspired by the cozy autumn season.

Tea lovers can look forward to an array of savoury and sweet offerings, including a Butternut Squash Tart, a Mushroom and Thyme puff-pastry pinwheel, and a Brie and Pear Tea Sandwich. You can book a reservation for this service from September 14 through November 19. Seatings are held Thursday through Sunday and statutory holiday Mondays at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm.

When: September 14 through November 19 with seatings held Thursday through Sunday and statutory holiday Mondays at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm

Where: Notch8 Restaurant & Bar — 900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $69 per person

North America’s largest night market kicked off on April 28. This year’s theme is Summer Wonderland, with over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out.

When: April 28 to October 9, 2023; Friday to Sunday

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond