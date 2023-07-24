One of Vancouver’s best pie shops is expanding with a new location. The Pie Hole is officially launching a storefront in Langley.

The much-loved local sweet spot (which is Guy Fieri-approved, by the way) made the announcement over the weekend.

This concept has been helping us stuff our pie holes since 2011. It operates locations in Kitsilano on 4th Avenue and in Burnaby at 7832 6th Street.

The Pie Hole is taking over a space at 20534 Fraser Highway in Langley, the former location of the Pinkavo Cafe. That eatery served its last customers on July 23.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pie Hole (@thepiehole)

The Pie Hole shared well wishes for its predecessor, saying, “We have big shoes to fill! Cannot wait to be a part of this community!”

Known for its incredible sweet and savoury pies, The Pie Hole has a signature lineup of staples and always has amazing seasonal offerings too.

We’ll keep you posted on news of an opening date.

The Pie Hole — Langley

Address: 20534 Fraser Highway, Langley

Instagram