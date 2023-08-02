Chef Gordon Ramsay is opening two restaurant concepts in Metro Vancouver

A culinary icon officially has his sights set on Metro Vancouver’s food scene. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will be launching not one but two of his restaurant concepts here.

The internationally renowned chef holds seven Michelin stars and has opened dozens of restaurants across the US, UK, and even in places as far as Malaysia, Qatar, and Singapore.

Ramsay’s foray into the Canadian scene will be in partnership with Great Canadian Entertainment, Canada’s leader in gaming and hospitality.

Gordon Ramsay Burger will open first at Hard Rock Casino Vancouver in Coquitlam this fall.

Known for serving up premium burgers, fries, and shakes, this elevated handheld joint first launched in Las Vegas Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino back in 2012.

Next year, Gordon Ramsay Steak is set to launch at Richmond’s River Rock Casino Resort.

Gordon Ramsay Steak specializes in dry-aged meats, offering a modern take on the classic American steakhouse experience.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Great Canadian Entertainment to bring our dining concepts to the vibrant Canadian dining scene,” said Ramsay.

“Canada has a strong culinary market, and we can’t wait to welcome guests into our new restaurants in the coming months.”

This announcement from the Hell’s Kitchen host’s camp will surely have foodies across the Lower Mainland excited.

We’ll keep you posted on all the opening details. Stay tuned!