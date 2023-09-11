New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.

We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in and around our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are 20 new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try right now.

Monzo comes to us from the good folks at Kitchen Table Restaurants, a brand that operates many popular dining destinations in and around Vancouver, such as Ask for Luigi, Carlino, Di Beppe, Bacaro, and Pizzeria Farina.

This latest addition to the all-star family of eateries has a very cool and distinct brand, and it’s all showcased in a snazzy and spacious location, 1401 Granville Street on the ground floor of the Vancouver House.

Address: 1401 Granville Street, Vancouver (ground floor of the Vancouver House)

Fukuya Japanese Food, which is known for its imports of premium uni, rare fruits, and other high-quality, hard-to-find Japanese ingredients, is finally ready to open its doors.

The business, which has been selling its goods online up until now, is located at 1360-8888 Odlin Crescent in Richmond.

Address: 1360-8888 Odlin Crescent, Richmond

Kokomo, which operates three locations around Metro Vancouver, recently shuttered its original Gore Street spot after six years. Now, the eatery is ready for its next chapter with a new location in East Vancouver.

The new Kokomo is located at 3435 Commercial Street, right next to Flourist.

Address: 3435 Commercial Street, Vancouver

We’ve been patiently waiting for this one, and from what we’ve been hearing, Thierry Ambleside was worth the wait.

The new West Vancouver location of the beloved concept can be found at 1343 Bellevue Avenue.

Address: 1343 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver

Phone: 604-912-0700

Dished is told that the new restaurant will be open for lunch, happy hour, and dinner for take-out, dine-in, and delivery service, and the space will have seating for around 20 people.

This spot will offer Tacofino’s signature, flavour-packed, and West Coast-inspired dishes, including veggie and vegan options, daily specials, and happy hour deals from 3 to 6 pm.

Address: Squamish Station Shopping Centre

Los Chavos has moved into the former space of Buckstop on Denman Street, which closed back in May after 10 years in the West End.

Located at 833 Denman Street, the new restaurant serves up fun Mexican eats, including tacos, chilaquiles, and queso fundido.

Address: 833 Denman Street, Vancouver

Lieto Cafe, a name referring to the Italian word for “happy,” officially opened at #120-20826 72nd Avenue on September 1.

Offering a huge menu of baked goods, including things like almond tuiles, Belgian waffles, blueberry almond croissants, and Nutella hazelnut cookies, to name a few, everything here is baked in-house daily every morning.

Address: #120-20826 72nd Avenue, Langley

You’ll find Evanston’s Chicago Eatery serving up its signature eats, most commonly on Brewer’s Row in Port Moody, but the food truck will also be operating at various seasonal events and festivals throughout Metro Vancouver.

Address: Various locations – follow them on Instagram for up-to-date locations

Bahar Bakery & Cafe has opened at 579 Robson Street, the former address of Buro Coffee, which closed earlier this summer.

Officially opening its doors on August 14, Bahar serves a range of treats including baklava, cheesecake, rice pudding, croissants, and more.

Address: 579 Robson Street, Vancouver

After a couple of months of work, this 1,500 sq ft space has been transformed into a cool, 60-seat neighbourhood hangout with a focus on fresh seafood, cocktails, and wine.

During the initial announcement of the Bar Bravo project, owner-operator Jonathan Merrill told Dished that this spot would not be a conventional seafood joint.

Address: 4194 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Masa Ishibashi comes to us from Michelin-starred Chef Masakazu Ishibashi and has taken over the former Sushi Kiwami space (a restaurant that was known for its exorbitant prices) at #130 8411 Bridgeport Road.

Ishibashi has received numerous accolades through his work at restaurants in Japan (Shoukouwa and Ginza Sushi Ichi among them), but this is the first time the chef has brought his expertise to Canada.

Address: #130 8411 Bridgeport Road, Richmond

Glory Juice Co., which operates three Vancouver storefronts, has just opened its first Market concept.

Glory Market officially opened at the newly reconfigured Coho Commissary space in White Rock at 14985 Marine Drive. This location operated as a Coho Eatery concept for the past few months, offering patrons the chance to dine at several different restaurants, including Sirius Craving, The Praguery, and Rad Za.

Address: 14985 Marine Drive, White Rock

PatSo, a halal food truck specializing in Turkish street food, debuted in early July when it participated in the second annual BC Halal Food Fest.

Since then, it’s found a more permanent location parked at the Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain Station – a convenient spot for those looking for eats while on the go.

Address: Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain Station

When Biercraft’s UBC location closed earlier this May, many were left wondering what would replace it.

Enter Sports Illustrated Clubhouse, a new sports bar and restaurant.

Address: 3340 Shrum Lane, Vancouver

A sweet new spot for specialty scones has just opened up for orders in the Metro Vancouver area.

Miss Scone is a Korean-style scone bakery concept that operates out of a kitchen in Coquitlam, where it creates inventive sweet and savoury takes on the pastry.

Address: Online orders only, with pick-up around Metro Vancouver

BBQ Chicken is known for serving up its signature chicken in over a dozen different flavours, including its Secret Sauced Chicken, Cheesling Chicken, and Gangnam Style Chicken, in addition to other Korean-influenced menu items, including Cheese Bul-Dak.

Address: #104, 4418 Beresford Street, Burnaby

This kosher-style bakery has freshly opened up at 2977 Granville Street, sharing a space with the Bean Around the World cafe and Caffe Barney, both located at that address.

Expect freshly baked pastries and other goodies such as twice-baked almond croissants and challah bread and buns.

Address: Inside Bean Around the World, 2977 Granville Street, Vancouver

This fresh North Shore eatery boasts a large breakfast bar and, eventually, down the line, will offer a patio as well.

The local brand is famous for its photo-worthy dishes like Pulled Pork Pancakes, Chicken French Toast, Green Eggs and Ham, Red Velvet Pancakes, and the iconic Charlie Bowl, to name a few.

Address: 110 – 100 1st Street E, North Vancouver

After closing its only Vancouver location back in January, Katsuya has finally opened its new Langley location.

The Japanese fusion katsu brand operates a location in Coquitlam as well as in Ontario, but this will be Katsuya’s first foray into the Fraser Valley.

Address: 6225 200th Street, Langley

Vadapav Mirchi has been operating as a delivery and take-out-only operation up until recently, and now, the restaurant has finally opened a dine-in space.

Located at 832 12th Street (the former address of the recently shuttered Spring Garden Chinese Seafood Restaurant), the restaurant claims to be Canada’s first authentic Maharashtrian restaurant, serving the kind of dishes that are commonly found in the western Indian state.

Address: 832 12th Street, New Westminster

With files from Daryn Wright.