Vancouver loves its Middle Eastern food – case in point, the popularity of spots like Zarak, Superbaba, Tamam, and Nuba.

Now, a Toronto-based restaurant has set its sights on Vancouver.

Haifa Room serves Israeli-Palestinian food with a contemporary spin, alongside cocktails, wine, and craft beer, and operates two locations in Toronto currently.

According to some signage that has already gone up at the space, Haifa Room will be opening at 410 West Georgia Street, on the corner of Homer Street.

The development is in its early stages, but if this Haifa Room is anything like the locations in Toronto, diners can expect dishes like Palestinian Chicken lunch plates, labneh brulée, falafel, and fattoush salads.

Dished has reached out for more information and will update this story as developments emerge.

Address: 410 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

