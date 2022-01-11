Open and opening soon: 60 new Vancouver restaurants to try
New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.
We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month.
There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.
Here are 60 new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try right now or in the near future.
New Vancouver restaurants
Café Kitsuné — Vancouver
The wait is over for fans of Paris-based fashion and music concept Maison Kitsuné, as the label has opened its first Canadian brick-and-mortar store and its house cafe, Café Kitsuné. The new retail location and eatery are located at 159 and 157 Water Street, respectively, in Vancouver’s historic Gastown neighbourhood.
Address: 157 Water Street, Vancouver, BC V6B 1A7
Phone: 236-477-4777
Hero’s Welcome
It might be a fresh concept, but Vancouver’s newest pub has a ton of history behind it. The pub is called Hero’s Welcome, and it’s now open inside a long-time former Main Street Army, Navy & Air Force Veterans club.
Address: 3917 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-879-1020
Mary Brown’s — Vancouver
Famous Canadian chicken chain Mary Brown’s has officially landed in Vancouver. The national, quick-service eatery was founded in St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador in 1969 and has since grown to operate nearly 200 locations across the country.
Address: 6549 Main Street, Vancouver
Elephant
Taking over the former location of burger joint Trans Am, Elephant offers 18 seats and a menu of veggie-forward bites and unique protein dishes. Think Caramelized Rutabaga with chickpea shiro miso and brown butter; Dashi-braised, charred Celariac in a walnut “gomae;” and Beef Tartare with smoked tuna and horseradish.
Address: 1879 Powell Street, Vancouver
Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba Brentwood
Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba, known for its Mazesoba (soupless ramen), currently operates four other BC locations in Vancouver and Coquitlam. This concept was founded in Tokyo, Japan back in 2013 by Chef Takuma Ishikawa.
Address: 106-1901 Rosser Avenue, Burnaby
The Modern Pantry — West Vancouver
Folks who head to The Modern Pantry West Vancouver can expect a cozy space and freshly-made goodies like sticky buns, scones, quiche, and even housemade Pop-Tarts. This spot also offers savoury sandwiches made on fresh bread and pantry staples like granola, jams, pickles, and sauces.
Address: 102-2232 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Larry’s Market — Express
Larry’s Market Vancouver offers all the same grab-and-go, ready-to-eat foods like pizzas, sandwiches, wraps, and organic salads that customers have been enjoying in North Vancouver.
Address: 293 E Georgia Street, Vancouver
Charcuterie Vancouver
Charcuterie Vancouver’s new store is located at 2766 West 4th Avenue in Kitsilano. The location is a convenient short walk from the beach, which means delicious picnics to-go are in our future when the warmer months return.
Address: 2766 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Zarak
Zarak, like its sister restaurant Afghan Kitchen, uses family recipes, “mum’s recipes,” as the team puts it. The new eatery has a drink program featuring BC and international wines, local beers, and an extensive cocktail, mocktail, coffee, and tea selection as well.
Address: 2102 Main Street, Vancouver
Castella Cheesecake
One of Vancouver’s favourite bakeries just opened a brand new location in Richmond, and it’s safe to say that we are pumped. Castella Cheesecake is now open at Richmond Centre Mall, adding a whole lot of flavour to the already staple spot for fantastic grub.
Address: CF Richmond Centre – 6551 Number 3 Road, Richmond
The Noodle Bar at Koi
The Noodle Bar serves up Asian comfort food classics including made-to-order noodle soups and rice dishes. Patrons have their choice of egg noodles, lai fun, rice noodles, udon, and vermicelli noodles here. Folks can then pick from various proteins including BBQ pork, roast pork, soya chicken, and can even add wontons too.
Address: Parq Vancouver (west side of Level 3) — 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Nightshade
The restaurant offers a menu of plant-based eats in a space that boasts seating for 150 people inside and on its outdoor patio space as well. Diners can expect eats like Mushroom Kara-age, Fried Taro Roll, Sunchoke Black Truffle Risotto, and Mushroom Pate, to name just a few.
Address: 1079 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Lightshade
There’s a new wine and cocktail bar pop-up to check out in Vancouver. Lightshade is now open at 1082 Hamilton Street in Yaletown. This new concept shares its space with Nightshade, a brand new plant-based restaurant that can be entered via its 1079 Mainland Street address.
Address: 1082 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Carlino
Named after the grandfather of a Kitchen Table partner, Carlino promises classic Friulian dishes and bites from nearby regions Trentino and Veneto. Carlino’s culinary program will be led by award-winning chef Mark Perrier, who created a menu that pays homage to BC and Northern Italy alike.
Address: 1115 Alberni St. (Level 3), Vancouver
Phone: 604-695-1115
Rise Up Marketplace
Community bodega Rise Up Marketplace officially opened in Vancouver earlier this fall. The local convenience store is open at 704 Vernon Drive, the former location of the iconic and longstanding Vernon Drive Grocery.
Address: 704 Vernon Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-251-3815
Flourist
Flourist’s second 859 East Hastings Street retail space is open for business. Its new outpost offers freshly milled flour, premium dry goods, and fresh bread and pastries.
Address: 859 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Don Oso’s Restaurant – Commercial
This is the second location for the local eatery, which opened its first outpost at 4421 Hastings Street in November 2020. The new 1305 Commercial Drive concept took over the space formerly occupied by the Storm Crown Tavern, which closed last year after seven years of business.
Address: 1305 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-566-5225
The 515 Bar
The 521 Seymour Street location used to be Chihuahua’s Mexican Grill. Now, the 800 sq ft space is The 515 Bar. It offers patrons handcrafted cocktails, local beers, and tapas-style bites.
Address: 521 Seymour Street, Vancouver
New Vancouver restaurants opening soon
Fable Diner & Bar
The Fable family of restaurants, consisting of a diner in Mount Pleasant and a restaurant in Kitsilano, will be opening a new spot called Fable Diner & Bar at 755 Richards Street. That address is attached to the Kingston Hotel, where The Kingston Taphouse & Grille used to be before halting operations on March 16, 2020.
Address: 755 Richards Street, Vancouver
Novella
Address: 2650 Main Street, Vancouver
Afuri Ramen + Dumpling — Vancouver
The acclaimed Tokyo-based ramen joint is slated to open at 2801 Main Street in Mount Pleasant, Dished Vancouver is told.
Address: 2801 Main Street, Vancouver
The Source Bulk Foods — North Vancouver
North Vancouver will be getting its own location of The Source Bulk Foods. Dished Vancouver is told the store will be located at Parkgate Village on Mount Seymour Parkway.
Address: Parkgate Village — Mount Seymour Parkway
Yasma
Yasma will be opening at 550 Denman Street in Coal Harbour this spring. This was the former space of the short-lived French-Mediterranean concept, Verre.
Address: 550 Denman Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-566-0493
Pho Den
A new spot for classic Vietnamese food is slated to open in Metro Vancouver early this year. Pho Den is set to launch at 120 – 6401 Kingsway in Burnaby in early 2022. Dished Vancouver is told it will offer authentic Vietnamese food in a homey atmosphere.
Address: 120 – 6401 Kingsway, Burnaby
Catch 122 — Lower Lonsdale
Catch 122’s branding on the new space says its new outpost is going to offer brunch, pastries, coffee, and dinner service… so basically all our favourite things.
Chipotle
It might not be a fancy Chipotlane drive-thru, but fans of the American fast-casual chain will still be pleased to hear about the new Chipotle locations opening in North Vancouver and downtown Vancouver.
Thierry – West Vancouver
One of Vancouver’s favourite dessert spots will officially be opening a new location. Thierry, a much-loved chocolaterie, pâtisserie, and cafe, has confirmed a third West Vancouver outpost is in the works.
Address: 1343 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver
Starbucks — W Broadway
Address: 502 W Broadway, Vancouver
Straight Outta Brooklyn Pizza — Gastown
We are big fans of pizza, especially Vancouver’s local pie joints. If you are too, we have some great news. We’re about to get another location of a popular destination, Straight Outta Brooklyn Pizza. The pizzeria confirmed to Dished Vancouver that a fourth location was in the works for the family of restaurants, this time in Gastown.
Address: 114 Water Street, Vancouver
Bella Gelateria — Robson
Bella Gelateria is opening yet another new location in Vancouver, this time on Robson Street. The handcrafted gelato spot currently operates outposts on West Cordova Street and in Burnaby’s Metrotown Mall, and three more spaces are in the works for the brand.
Address: 1301 Robson Street, Vancouver
Moltaqa — Yaletown
Its original Gastown spot makes you feel like you’re on vacation, so we’re super excited to see what Moltaqa’s new location will bring to another Vancouver neighbourhood. The Moroccan restaurant first opened at 51 W Hastings Street in 2018, and now, Moltaqa is expanding with a brand new outpost at 1002 Mainland Street in Yaletown.
Address: 1002 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Windfall Cider
Much-loved local craft cider producer, Windfall Cider, is still gearing up to open its brick-and-mortar tasting room. Located at 238 Esplanade E, the new 2,000 sq ft production facility and taproom will be right in North Vancouver’s ever-growing brewery district. The cidery temporarily opened as a market and bottle shop just before the holidays as well.
Address: 238 Esplanade E, North Vancouver
Chef Hung
Signage for the brand is up on the window of the former space of Japanese restaurant Kamei Baru, which stopped operating at the 990 Smithe Street address in October.
Address: 990 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Robba da Matti – Kitsilano
Vancouver is swimming in amazing options when it comes to pasta, and we’re about to get another destination for quality Italian eats. Robba da Matti will soon be opening its fourth location in Kitsilano.
Address: 1898 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Aburi Market
If you’re a fan of the Aburi To-Go concepts from Aburi Restaurants Canada, then you’ll love this. The group is opening its first-ever Aburi Market, AKA a premium Japanese Washoku, in West Vancouver.
Address: 1350 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Breka Bakery & Cafe — W Hastings
Breka Bakery & Cafe is opening a new location in Vancouver. The concept will be opening an outpost at 740 W Hastings Street, the former address of a Caffè Artigiano.
Address: 740 W Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tap & Barrel Bridges
Address: 1696 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Earls — The Amazing Brentwood
Looks like folks living around The Amazing Brentwood (TAB) are going to get yet another addition to the new shopping centre’s food offerings: Earls Kitchen + Bar is officially opening at the mall.
Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
OEB Breakfast Co. (multiple locations)
Popular all-day brunch spot OEB Breakfast Co. has some seriously exciting expansion plans on the horizon. One of the places they’ll be expanding to? None other than the North Shore. That’s right, both North and West Vancouver will be getting an OEB Breakfast Co. location in the coming seasons.
- 101 – 1441 St Georges Avenue, North Vancouver
- 1390 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Bin 4 Burger Lounge – Burnaby
Popular Victoria-based burger joint, Bin 4 Burger Lounge, has announced when burger lovers in Burnaby will have access to their tasty eats.
Perfecto Cafe
A new spot for pastries and gelato is opening in a former downtown Starbucks location. The Perfecto Cafe will be launching soon at 605 Davie Street.
Address: 605 Davie Street, Vancouver
SWITCH Vancouver
SWITCH is advertised as “Vancouver’s largest premier party venue,” and it’s set to open in late 2021. Located at 1339 Robson Street (formerly Hon’s Wun-Tun House), SWITCH describes itself as a kitchen, bar, and lounge as well as a new karaoke destination.
Address: 1339 Robson Street, Vancouver
Pizza Rubato Napoletana
A new spot for quality ‘za is planning on opening in Vancouver soon. Pizza Rubato Napoletana is gearing up to launch at 561 W Broadway. Named after an Italian musical term that means “rhythmic freedom,” the new pizza joint will be a destination where folks can find over 25 different varieties of authentic Neapolitan pies once it opens.
Address: 561 W Broadway, Vancouver
Fatburger Canada Flagship
When one chain closes, it looks like another one opens. Fatburger Canada has some big news for Vancouverites. The brand is officially opening a new flagship location downtown in the Granville Entertainment District, to be more specific.
Address: 734 Granville Street, Vancouver
Chubbs
A new spot for “game-changing” comfort eats, Chubbs, is slated to open in Metro Vancouver soon. The brand new concept is opening in Surrey at The Shops at Morgan Crossing, Unit F118 – 15775 Croydon Drive.
Address: The Shops at Morgan Crossing, Unit F118 – 15775 Croydon Drive, Surrey
Haidilao Hot Pot — The Amazing Brentwood
Haidilao Hot Pot is officially opening a new location in Metro Vancouver — this time in Burnaby. The global hot pot chain will be opening in Burnaby’s The Amazing Brentwood on the mall’s second level.
The Farmhouse
Mount Pleasant is about to get more delicious, as the neighbourhood will be home to Vancouver’s new farm-to-table Italian restaurant called The Farmhouse. The Farmhouse will be opening at 352 East 10th Avenue, which is just a stone’s throw from Kingsgate Mall. The eatery will feature an open kitchen and seats for 60, including four spots at a short serve bar.
Address: 352 East 10th Avenue, Vancouver
Pablo Cheese Tart – Vancouver
Pablo Cheese Tart Vancouver is slated to open at 511 W Broadway in summer 2022. The Osaka-based brand is known for its “revolutionary cheese tarts” and cheesecakes in various flavours and sizes.
Address: 511 W Broadway, Vancouver
Claudio’s Ristorante
Address: 103 – 4402 Skyline Drive, Burnaby
Bamboo World Kitchen
Bamboo World Kitchen is gearing up to open its flagship location in Vancouver. The new 2690 Granville Street eatery will be opening in the former location of a Starbucks in South Granville.
Address: 2690 Granville Street, Vancouver
Ignite Pizzeria — Yaletown
We’ve been waiting to see what would replace the Vancouver Starbucks that Ariana Grande made famous, and now a year-and-a-half after it shuttered, we finally know. The high-traffic 977 Mainland Street address will be Ignite Pizzeria’s newest branch, flagship location, and test kitchen. Ignite Pizzeria is a local maker that offers handcrafted, stone-fired pizza out of its Gastown and Main Street locations.
Address: 977 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Mister — Kitsilano
One of Vancouver’s favourite sweet spots is officially opening a new location, Dished Vancouver has learned. Mister Ice Cream Bar is gearing up to open its second Vancouver outpost in Kitsilano. The popular liquid nitrogen churned ice cream parlour will be setting up shop at 1835 West 1st Avenue, the former location of a smoothie bar called Shift Shakes.
Address: 1835 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Angus T – Park Royal
Vancouver’s croissant-centric bakery Angus T opened back in 2018, and now the much-loved purveyor is gearing up for a second location.
Address: Park Royal, West Vancouver
Juanita
Kitsilano, you’re in for a treat. The new all-day dining concept “Juanita” is gearing up to open. Located at 1516 Yew Street, the eatery has taken over the space formerly occupied by shuttered jazz destination the Blue Martini Cafe, directly across the street from Nook and Local.
Address: 1516 Yew Street, Vancouver
Luigi & Sons
Calling all steak lovers, the Toptable Group is gearing up to open a brand new quality provisions spot and butcher shop: Luigi & Sons. This new destination is brought to us by the team behind Elisa steakhouse, so you know it’s going to be good (and John Cena approved).
Address: Yaletown
iSETTA
This new counter-service destination will have indoor seating for about 42 people, as well as additional outdoor patio space for folks looking to enjoy everything from brunch eats to Italian-style paninis al fresco.
Address: 4360 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Saola
A new modern Asian restaurant called “Saola” is set to open in Vancouver. Slated to open at 2415 Main Street, the folks behind this project include Do Chay’s Patrick Do and actor-producer and actor-writer Osric Chau and Nicholas Carey, respectively.
Address: 2415 Main Street, Vancouver
Menya Itto Vancouver
Popular Tokyo-born ramen shop Menya Itto is officially opening its first North American location in Vancouver. The brand’s first outpost on the continent will be opening at 1479 Robson Street, the former location of Ramen Koika.
Address: 1479 Robson Street, Vancouver
The Very Good Butchers
Victoria-based vegan food phenomenon The Very Good Butchers is officially opening a huge flagship location in Vancouver. On a call with Dished Vancouver, the company’s CEO, Mitchell Scott, shared details about the plans for a new 10,000-square-foot facility slated to open at the Nickel at 285 West 5th in Mount Pleasant.
Address: 285 West 5th, Vancouver
Jollibee (multiple locations)
Jollibee has now announced four locations slated to open in Vancouver and Metro Vancouver. All of the opening dates are to be announced at this point.
- 833 Granville Street, Vancouver
- Cambie and West Broadway, Vancouver
- Strawberry Hill Shopping Centre complex, Surrey
- 9900 King George, Surrey