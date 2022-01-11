New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.

We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are 60 new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try right now or in the near future.

New Vancouver restaurants

The wait is over for fans of Paris-based fashion and music concept Maison Kitsuné, as the label has opened its first Canadian brick-and-mortar store and its house cafe, Café Kitsuné. The new retail location and eatery are located at 159 and 157 Water Street, respectively, in Vancouver’s historic Gastown neighbourhood.

Address: 157 Water Street, Vancouver, BC V6B 1A7

Phone: 236-477-4777

It might be a fresh concept, but Vancouver’s newest pub has a ton of history behind it. The pub is called Hero’s Welcome, and it’s now open inside a long-time former Main Street Army, Navy & Air Force Veterans club.

Address: 3917 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-1020

Famous Canadian chicken chain Mary Brown’s has officially landed in Vancouver. The national, quick-service eatery was founded in St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador in 1969 and has since grown to operate nearly 200 locations across the country.

Address: 6549 Main Street, Vancouver

Taking over the former location of burger joint Trans Am, Elephant offers 18 seats and a menu of veggie-forward bites and unique protein dishes. Think Caramelized Rutabaga with chickpea shiro miso and brown butter; Dashi-braised, charred Celariac in a walnut “gomae;” and Beef Tartare with smoked tuna and horseradish.

Address: 1879 Powell Street, Vancouver

Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba, known for its Mazesoba (soupless ramen), currently operates four other BC locations in Vancouver and Coquitlam. This concept was founded in Tokyo, Japan back in 2013 by Chef Takuma Ishikawa.

Address: 106-1901 Rosser Avenue, Burnaby

Folks who head to The Modern Pantry West Vancouver can expect a cozy space and freshly-made goodies like sticky buns, scones, quiche, and even housemade Pop-Tarts. This spot also offers savoury sandwiches made on fresh bread and pantry staples like granola, jams, pickles, and sauces.

Address: 102-2232 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Larry’s Market Vancouver offers all the same grab-and-go, ready-to-eat foods like pizzas, sandwiches, wraps, and organic salads that customers have been enjoying in North Vancouver.

Address: 293 E Georgia Street, Vancouver

Charcuterie Vancouver’s new store is located at 2766 West 4th Avenue in Kitsilano. The location is a convenient short walk from the beach, which means delicious picnics to-go are in our future when the warmer months return.

Address: 2766 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Zarak, like its sister restaurant Afghan Kitchen, uses family recipes, “mum’s recipes,” as the team puts it. The new eatery has a drink program featuring BC and international wines, local beers, and an extensive cocktail, mocktail, coffee, and tea selection as well.

Address: 2102 Main Street, Vancouver

One of Vancouver’s favourite bakeries just opened a brand new location in Richmond, and it’s safe to say that we are pumped. Castella Cheesecake is now open at Richmond Centre Mall, adding a whole lot of flavour to the already staple spot for fantastic grub.

Address: CF Richmond Centre – 6551 Number 3 Road, Richmond

The Noodle Bar serves up Asian comfort food classics including made-to-order noodle soups and rice dishes. Patrons have their choice of egg noodles, lai fun, rice noodles, udon, and vermicelli noodles here. Folks can then pick from various proteins including BBQ pork, roast pork, soya chicken, and can even add wontons too.

Address: Parq Vancouver (west side of Level 3) — 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

The restaurant offers a menu of plant-based eats in a space that boasts seating for 150 people inside and on its outdoor patio space as well. Diners can expect eats like Mushroom Kara-age, Fried Taro Roll, Sunchoke Black Truffle Risotto, and Mushroom Pate, to name just a few.

Address: 1079 Mainland Street, Vancouver

There’s a new wine and cocktail bar pop-up to check out in Vancouver. Lightshade is now open at 1082 Hamilton Street in Yaletown. This new concept shares its space with Nightshade, a brand new plant-based restaurant that can be entered via its 1079 Mainland Street address.

Address: 1082 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Named after the grandfather of a Kitchen Table partner, Carlino promises classic Friulian dishes and bites from nearby regions Trentino and Veneto. Carlino’s culinary program will be led by award-winning chef Mark Perrier, who created a menu that pays homage to BC and Northern Italy alike.

Address: 1115 Alberni St. (Level 3), Vancouver

Phone: 604-695-1115

Community bodega Rise Up Marketplace officially opened in Vancouver earlier this fall. The local convenience store is open at 704 Vernon Drive, the former location of the iconic and longstanding Vernon Drive Grocery.

Address: 704 Vernon Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-251-3815

Flourist’s second 859 East Hastings Street retail space is open for business. Its new outpost offers freshly milled flour, premium dry goods, and fresh bread and pastries.

Address: 859 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

This is the second location for the local eatery, which opened its first outpost at 4421 Hastings Street in November 2020. The new 1305 Commercial Drive concept took over the space formerly occupied by the Storm Crown Tavern, which closed last year after seven years of business.

Address: 1305 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-566-5225

The 521 Seymour Street location used to be Chihuahua’s Mexican Grill. Now, the 800 sq ft space is The 515 Bar. It offers patrons handcrafted cocktails, local beers, and tapas-style bites.

Address: 521 Seymour Street, Vancouver

New Vancouver restaurants opening soon

The Fable family of restaurants, consisting of a diner in Mount Pleasant and a restaurant in Kitsilano, will be opening a new spot called Fable Diner & Bar at 755 Richards Street. That address is attached to the Kingston Hotel, where The Kingston Taphouse & Grille used to be before halting operations on March 16, 2020.

Address: 755 Richards Street, Vancouver

Residents and visitors of Mount Pleasant can look forward to a top-notch new concept coming to the neighbourhood early this year. Novella, a coffee bar, breakfast spot, and neighbourhood grocer, is slated to open in early 2022. This all-in-one project comes to us from the team behind Published on Main, and it will be located at 2650 Main Street.

Address: 2650 Main Street, Vancouver

The acclaimed Tokyo-based ramen joint is slated to open at 2801 Main Street in Mount Pleasant, Dished Vancouver is told.

Address: 2801 Main Street, Vancouver

North Vancouver will be getting its own location of The Source Bulk Foods. Dished Vancouver is told the store will be located at Parkgate Village on Mount Seymour Parkway.

Address: Parkgate Village — Mount Seymour Parkway

Yasma will be opening at 550 Denman Street in Coal Harbour this spring. This was the former space of the short-lived French-Mediterranean concept, Verre.

Address: 550 Denman Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-566-0493

A new spot for classic Vietnamese food is slated to open in Metro Vancouver early this year. Pho Den is set to launch at 120 – 6401 Kingsway in Burnaby in early 2022. Dished Vancouver is told it will offer authentic Vietnamese food in a homey atmosphere.

Address: 120 – 6401 Kingsway, Burnaby

Catch 122’s branding on the new space says its new outpost is going to offer brunch, pastries, coffee, and dinner service… so basically all our favourite things.

It might not be a fancy Chipotlane drive-thru, but fans of the American fast-casual chain will still be pleased to hear about the new Chipotle locations opening in North Vancouver and downtown Vancouver.

One of Vancouver’s favourite dessert spots will officially be opening a new location. Thierry, a much-loved chocolaterie, pâtisserie, and cafe, has confirmed a third West Vancouver outpost is in the works.

Address: 1343 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver

This sizeable new Starbucks will offer a walk-up service window and a total occupancy of around 65 people both inside and outside on a patio.

Address: 502 W Broadway, Vancouver

We are big fans of pizza, especially Vancouver’s local pie joints. If you are too, we have some great news. We’re about to get another location of a popular destination, Straight Outta Brooklyn Pizza. The pizzeria confirmed to Dished Vancouver that a fourth location was in the works for the family of restaurants, this time in Gastown.

Address: 114 Water Street, Vancouver

Bella Gelateria is opening yet another new location in Vancouver, this time on Robson Street. The handcrafted gelato spot currently operates outposts on West Cordova Street and in Burnaby’s Metrotown Mall, and three more spaces are in the works for the brand.

Address: 1301 Robson Street, Vancouver

Its original Gastown spot makes you feel like you’re on vacation, so we’re super excited to see what Moltaqa’s new location will bring to another Vancouver neighbourhood. The Moroccan restaurant first opened at 51 W Hastings Street in 2018, and now, Moltaqa is expanding with a brand new outpost at 1002 Mainland Street in Yaletown.

Address: 1002 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Much-loved local craft cider producer, Windfall Cider, is still gearing up to open its brick-and-mortar tasting room. Located at 238 Esplanade E, the new 2,000 sq ft production facility and taproom will be right in North Vancouver’s ever-growing brewery district. The cidery temporarily opened as a market and bottle shop just before the holidays as well.

Address: 238 Esplanade E, North Vancouver

Signage for the brand is up on the window of the former space of Japanese restaurant Kamei Baru, which stopped operating at the 990 Smithe Street address in October.

Address: 990 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Vancouver is swimming in amazing options when it comes to pasta, and we’re about to get another destination for quality Italian eats. Robba da Matti will soon be opening its fourth location in Kitsilano.

Address: 1898 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver

If you’re a fan of the Aburi To-Go concepts from Aburi Restaurants Canada, then you’ll love this. The group is opening its first-ever Aburi Market, AKA a premium Japanese Washoku, in West Vancouver.

Address: 1350 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Breka Bakery & Cafe is opening a new location in Vancouver. The concept will be opening an outpost at 740 W Hastings Street, the former address of a Caffè Artigiano.

Address: 740 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tap & Barrel Bridges will be a combination of Bridges’ legacy and Tap & Barrel’s philosophy. This spot will be the group’s flagship location as well as the test kitchen for the company’s culinary development program. The tentative reopening time is spring 2022.

Address: 1696 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Looks like folks living around The Amazing Brentwood (TAB) are going to get yet another addition to the new shopping centre’s food offerings: Earls Kitchen + Bar is officially opening at the mall.

Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Popular all-day brunch spot OEB Breakfast Co. has some seriously exciting expansion plans on the horizon. One of the places they’ll be expanding to? None other than the North Shore. That’s right, both North and West Vancouver will be getting an OEB Breakfast Co. location in the coming seasons.

101 – 1441 St Georges Avenue, North Vancouver

1390 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Popular Victoria-based burger joint, Bin 4 Burger Lounge, has announced when burger lovers in Burnaby will have access to their tasty eats.

A new spot for pastries and gelato is opening in a former downtown Starbucks location. The Perfecto Cafe will be launching soon at 605 Davie Street.

Address: 605 Davie Street, Vancouver

SWITCH is advertised as “Vancouver’s largest premier party venue,” and it’s set to open in late 2021. Located at 1339 Robson Street (formerly Hon’s Wun-Tun House), SWITCH describes itself as a kitchen, bar, and lounge as well as a new karaoke destination.

Address: 1339 Robson Street, Vancouver

A new spot for quality ‘za is planning on opening in Vancouver soon. Pizza Rubato Napoletana is gearing up to launch at 561 W Broadway. Named after an Italian musical term that means “rhythmic freedom,” the new pizza joint will be a destination where folks can find over 25 different varieties of authentic Neapolitan pies once it opens.

Address: 561 W Broadway, Vancouver

When one chain closes, it looks like another one opens. Fatburger Canada has some big news for Vancouverites. The brand is officially opening a new flagship location downtown in the Granville Entertainment District, to be more specific.

Address: 734 Granville Street, Vancouver

A new modern Asian restaurant called “Saola” is set to open in Vancouver. Slated to open at 2415 Main Street, the folks behind this project include Do Chay’s Patrick Do and actor-producer and actor-writer Osric Chau and Nicholas Carey, respectively.

Address: 2415 Main Street, Vancouver

