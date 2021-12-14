When one door closes, another one opens. That’s exactly what’s happening with a much-loved Italian spot in Burnaby, Pasta Amore Pizzeria.

The 4502 Dawson Street restaurant is officially offering its last service on Saturday, December 18.

After this, the team tells Dished Vancouver it’s not goodbye, just see you later. The Pasta Amore spirit will be carried into a new concept and location with Claudio’s Ristorante.

The next iteration of the Metro Vancouver restaurant will open at 103 – 4402 Skyline Drive in Burnaby in a 2,100 sq. ft space.

Claudio’s will offer seats for 45 people inside and 26 people on its outdoor patio too.

Described as “Pasta Amore 2.0,” Claudio’s will pay homage to owner and chef Claudio Magagnin, who operated Pasta Amore as a family-owned institution for over 20 years.

Claudio’s will offer patrons an approachable space to get authentic Italian cuisine made from the best in both Italian and local ingredients.

A newly-inspired menu will be introduced once Claudio’s opens, we’re told to expect elevated “Dinner at Nonna’s” vibes. Lots of Alla Famiglia style share plates, Venetian style Cicchetti, and brick oven pizzas will be up for order here.

In terms of sips, Italian-inspired cocktails and a wine program boasting Old and New World bottles will be available. Of course, there will be lots of grappa too.

Claudio’s Ristorante plans to open sometime in spring 2022. We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date.

Claudio’s Ristorante

Address: 103 – 4402 Skyline Drive, Burnaby