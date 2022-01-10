Just over a year since launching as a takeout and delivery-only concept, Yasma is gearing up to open a brick-and-mortar location in Vancouver.

The purveyor of Syrian-Lebanese cuisine quickly won over customers with its authentic dishes made with fine imported spices and locally sourced, halal, in-house butchered meats.

Yasma previously operated out of Kitsilano restaurant Dark Table, but it’s soon going to be in a different location and welcome dine-in patrons for the first time.

“These dishes are laced deeply within our culture and tied to memories of family and friends, which we hold close to our hearts,” the Yasma team shared with Dished Vancouver in November 2020 at its launch.

“The food of the Levant tells our stories and we want to share our passion for this cuisine with Vancouver in the way it was intended.”

The menu from Yasma has previously included a selection of cold mezze and salads like Babba Ganouch, Saffron Labneh, Eggplant Mutabbal, and Fattoush Salad, Tabouleh Salad, and Yalandji (grape leaves).

For hot mezze, think Lamb Sausage and Kibbeh. Yasma also makes a terrific Lamb Burger & Fries that’s a must-try if you haven’t already.

Yasma will be opening at 550 Denman Street in Coal Harbour this spring. This was the former space of the short-lived French-Mediterranean concept, Verre.

Stay tuned for updates!

Yasma

Address: 550 Denman Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-566-0493

Instagram