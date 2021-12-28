FoodDessertsFood EventsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Castella Cheesecake just opened a new location in Richmond

Manisha Singh
Manisha Singh
Dec 28 2021, 9:54 pm
One of Vancouver’s favourite bakeries just opened a brand new location in Richmond, and it’s safe to say that we are pumped.

Castella Cheesecake is now open at Richmond Centre Mall, adding a whole lot of flavour to the already staple spot for fantastic grub.

This is the seventh location in the Lower Mainland, with another on East Kent Avenue coming soon.

This means that you can now finish off your shopping at Richmond Centre with a guilt-free dessert from Castella Cheesecake.

Located at 6551 Number 3 Road, this new joint has all types of fluffy Japanese cheesecakes on lock, like Cheesecake Soufflé’, Basque Cheesecake and Creamy Cheese Tarts.

Castella Cheesecake even has a signature tiramisu that’s infused with coffee liqueur if dreamy cheesy goodness is not your thing.

The bakery is open 10:00 am – 9:00 pm Monday to Thursday, and 10:00 am – 6:00 pm Friday to Sunday.

And now you know exactly where to go to get your sweet fix.

Castella Cheesecake

Address: CF Richmond Centre – 6551 Number 3 Road, Richmond

Instagram

