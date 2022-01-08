FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Don Oso's Restaurant opens new Vancouver location

Hanna McLean
|
Jan 8 2022, 12:48 am
@donososrestaurant/Instagram
A new spot for authentic Mexican cuisine just opened in Vancouver. Don Oso’s on Commercial Drive is officially open and operating.

This is the second location for the local eatery, which opened its first outpost at 4421 Hastings Street in November 2020.

The new 1305 Commercial Drive concept took over the space formerly occupied by the Storm Crown Tavern, which closed last year after seven years of business.

Officially open as of December 18, Don Oso’s on Commercial Drive offers seats for 40 people and a menu of mostly-Mexican eats with a few Chilean favourites as well, Dished Vancouver is told.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by clara❣️ (@chewwithchu)

Patrons can expect to find this spot’s signature quesabirria tacos, chacarero sandwiches, birria ramen, and empanadas up for order here.

A liquor licence is currently pending for this joint.

Don Oso’s Restaurant – Commercial

Address: 1305 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-566-5225

Instagram

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
