If you’re a fan of the Aburi To-Go concepts from Aburi Restaurants Canada, then you’ll love this. The group is opening its first-ever Aburi Market, AKA a premium Japanese Washoku, in West Vancouver.

The market will offer patrons an expanded selection of the products already available at the two Aburi To-Go market locations in Vancouver (West Pender Street, Mainland Street) and so much more.

Located at 1350 Marine Drive in West Vancouver’s Ambleside neighbourhood, Aburi Market is going to boast specialty food counters, seafood, tableware like artisan Arita-yaki Japanese porcelain, and hard-to-find imported goods from Japan.

For counters, expect dedicated spaces for fresh sushi, made-to-order bowls, a sliced-to-order wagyu station, and an exclusive patisserie.

“Aburi Market is going to be a new kind of grocery experience,” explains Seigo Nakamura, founder and CEO of Aburi Restaurants Canada, “where people can visit, browse, and learn how to enjoy unique Japanese delicacies they may not already be familiar with.”

“We want our customers to feel comfortable when shopping at our market and also comfortable trying new things. I am introducing even more offerings from my home country to Canada.”

The 4,000-plus-square-foot space will also offer Abrui To-Go’s now-signature grab-n-go items and frozen meals.

Aburi Restaurant Canada has also commissioned Kyoto-based artist and visionary Hideki Kimura to create a line of home products for the market.

“There has definitely been a shift in consumer wants and needs in the past year and a half, and we at Aburi Restaurants Canada have continued to innovate and create new ways for guests to discover and enjoy our brands,” adds Dean Harrison, spokesperson for Aburi Restaurants Canada.

“After debuting Aburi To-Go this spring, we forged full steam ahead with our Aburi Market project. As always, we aim to add a modern and sophisticated touch to everything we do while keeping our offerings accessible, interesting, and delicious.”

The new destination is slated to open its doors this winter. We’ll keep you posted when an exact opening date is announced.

Aburi Market

Address: 1350 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Instagram