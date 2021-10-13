8 Vancouver restaurants that make you feel like you’re on vacation

If there’s one thing we know, it’s that everyone could use a bit of a break.

Want to take a trip out to the Mediterranean Sea but on a tight budget? Well, save your money, because Vancouver is the kind of place that offers a bit of every culture.

Here’s a list of restaurants that will make you feel like you’re on vacation. Europe, Asia, or Oceania — we’ve got you covered.

Want traditional Brazilian food in East Vancouver? Look no further than Boteco Brasil. Get a taste of these authentic eats; you might be lucky enough to be at this spot when there’s live music.

Address: 2545 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-7995

Instagram

The moment you step into the restaurant, you’ll forget that you are between West and East Hastings in Vancouver. The decor there is beautiful and gives an exquisite Moroccan vibe. The restaurant uses traditional Moroccan tagines for cooking, and the pots are beautiful just to look at. All meat is halal, hormone- and antibiotic-free, and the restaurant also offers vegan and pescatarian dishes.

Address: 51 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-696-4055

Facebook | Instagram

The Shameful Tiki Room is a lively restaurant with a tropical vibe, offering Polynesian eats, exotic cocktails, and live music. Its decor has been imported from all over the world, from places like Tonga and Fiji, and its weekly retro dance party will bring you straight back to the 80s. One fun thing to do here is to sample the restaurant’s rich selection of rums. Twenty-five rums will earn you an “honorary status” in its Rum Club.

Address: 4362 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-999-5684

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Located on the vibrant Commercial Drive, Havana is inspired by the flavours, colours, and culture of Old Havana, Cuba. You can expect a hybrid of authentic Cuban cuisine combined with Pacific Northwest style, and you should also check out its theatre at the back of the restaurant. It features tropical music, comedy, and dance, and it is the perfect spot to sip on some mojitos and sangria.

Address: 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-253-9119

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Au Comptoir, which translates to “at the counter,” is a popular Parisian café culture with a fun and lively atmosphere. Whether you’re drinking a cappuccino, sipping on a glass of wine, or devouring some delicious French pastry, Au Comptoir is the place to be if you want to feel like you’re on vacation in Paris.

Address: 2278 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-569-2278

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

As soon as you walk into La Casita, you’ll feel like you’re on vacation in one of the touristy Mexican cities. The little restaurant in Gastown has a modern vibe going with its bright walls and authentic Mexican decor. It serves authentic Mexican food and drinks, including a Super Margherita that is bigger than the size of your head.

Address: 101 West Cordova Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-646-2444

Instagram

This spot for elevated Asian cuisine is located at the corner of 12th and Cambie, just steps away from Vancouver City Hall.

Address: 12th and Cambie, Vancouver

Phone: 236-477-7777

Instagram

Loula’s transports patrons to the Greek Islands when they step through the door. This eatery is located at 1608 Commercial Drive, in the former Libra Room space. Its kitchen and menu will be led by Nammos Estiatorio’s chef, Manos Grammatikogiannis.

Address: 1608 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Instagram