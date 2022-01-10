Café Kitsuné quietly opens Vancouver location (PHOTOS)

The wait is over for fans of Paris-based fashion and music concept Maison Kitsuné, as the label has opened its first Canadian brick-and-mortar store and its house cafe, Café Kitsuné.

The new retail location and eatery are located at 159 and 157 Water Street, respectively, in Vancouver’s historic Gastown neighbourhood.

If you’re popping in anytime soon, you’ll likely be able to spot the cafe from a few blocks away as lines accumulate quickly — people are excited about this place.

The store and cafe are connected by a short hallway inside, so one could transition from one to the other easily without heading outside.

Otherwise, the two spaces are largely separated.

There are a handful of tables dotted throughout the long, narrow cafe space as well as a prime set of stools to sit down on by the front window.

Café Kitsuné’s soft opening menu consists of a great selection of drinks. Patrons can get everything from cold brew to drip coffee to a cortado and a flat white.

Matcha lattes, chai lattes, and even matcha hot chocolates are also on offer, alongside colas and sparkling water.

When it comes to bites, the cafe offers eats like soft-scrambled eggs, sandwiches, and even a smoked salmon Croque madame from 10 am to close.

Pastries such as croissants and pain au chocolates are also up for grabs, among other things like yogurt & granola and a cheese plate. The latter is available from 3 pm to close.

There are currently Café Kitsuné locations in places like France, Japan, South Korea, and the US.

Be sure to check out the Vancouver outpost when you can!

Café Kitsuné — Vancouver

Address: 157 Water Street, Vancouver, BC V6B 1A7

Phone: 236-477-4777