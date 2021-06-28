Haidilao Hot Pot is officially opening a new location in Metro Vancouver — this time in Burnaby.

The global hot pot chain will be opening in Burnaby’s The Amazing Brentwood on the mall’s second level.

Signage for the concept is up at a unit between the new food court, TABLES, and the highly anticipated Rec Room, which is set to open soon.

The hot pot restaurant hailing from China quietly opened its first Canadian location back in December 2018 in Richmond at 5890 No. 3 Road. Haidilao opened a Vancouver outpost in Kitsilano last year.

Founded in Sichuan Province, China, in 1994, Haidilao has grown to have dozens of locations spread across the US, Singapore, Japan, and Korea, offering patrons high-quality hot pot, which they can order from digital tablets in a sleek, modern atmosphere.

We’ll keep you posted on an opening date — stay tuned.

Haidilao Hot Pot — The Amazing Brentwood

