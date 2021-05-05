Mount Pleasant is one of the best neighbourhoods in Vancouver for several different reasons, one of them being the great selection (and ever-growing list) of patios available to sun-seekers.

Here are 25 of the best Mount Pleasant patios to check out this season.

Located on a quiet stretch of East 6th Avenue (near Main Street) The Whip offers patrons well-deserved pints, comforting fare (with plenty of options for vegetarians and meat-eaters alike), and a cozy patio.

Address: 209 East 6th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-874-4687

Known for their excellent espresso-based drinks, local coffee roaster 49th Parallel on Main Street also boasts a welcoming side-street patio. Grab a milky latte, a sugar-coated Lucky’s doughnut, and enjoy the sweet sunshine.

Address: 2902 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-872-4901

Vancouver’s newest BBQ joint has a patio ready for you. Check it out and enjoy some of Slim’s top-notch fried chicken sammies, brisket, smoked pork butt, hot links, and ribs.

Address: 2301 Main Street, Vancouver

Raise a pint (or two) on the patio of this popular Main Street pub. This sweet south-west-facing spot is definitely a big draw in the neighbourhood for good times in a casual space.

Address: 3124 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-876-5810

Burgoo’s Main Street outpost is home to an inviting, sun-laden patio. Receiving plenty of rays, coupled with the fact that the bistro-style restaurant dishes up a delicious mix of casual and hearty fare makes Burgoo’s outdoor space a popular choice.

Address: 3096 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-873-1441

Take a seat on Sprezzatura’s awesome patio and enjoy some quality pizza, antipasti, and wine. How could we not add this joint to our best Mount Pleasant patios list?

Address: 265 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-876-6333

Unquestionably one of Vancouver’s best coffee shop patios, the outdoor seating area at JJ Bean on Main Street is hard to beat. Grab a cup of joe and a snack, a patio seat, and watch the world go by.

Address: 3010 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-2326

Cuban-inspired cocktails and bites on a patio? Sign us up. This spot is definitely one of the best Mount Pleasant patios for people-watching as well.

Address: 2610 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-2433

You’d be forgiven for walking straight past this hidden Mount Pleasant gem. This unmarked bar (watch out for the red light which signals that the bar is either open or closed), is home to a welcoming backyard patio. With strung-up lights and shady trees, this hideaway patio is the perfect place to chill on a sunny afternoon.

Address: 1898 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-737-5206

Whether you want to soak in the sun or dine under romantic string lights, Anh and Chi’s patio is the perfect spot to enjoy the taste of award-winning, authentic, Vietnamese dishes and cocktails.

Address: 3388 Main Street, Vancouver,

Phone: 604-878-8883

Whether you want to grab a quick bite, a full course meal, or just a few drinks over happy hour, Browns Crafthouse is a classic spot for patio dining.

Address: 202 East 16th Avenue #202, Vancouver

Phone: 604-875-8416

El Camino has a new extended patio where you can enjoy a variety of drinks and a wide selection of Latin American street foods from tacos, burritos, and other Latin American favourites.

Address: 3250 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-875-6246

Pizzeria Grano is a restaurant serving plant-based pizzas. You can choose your pizza from their extensive menu of different flavours and bases to choose from and enjoy it out on their patio.

Address: 3240 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-876-5408

Our favourite Spanish tapas joint has recently reopened with a great outdoor patio.

Address:201 East 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-3100

Martini’s Restaurant has a patio where you can enjoy a variety of items they offer on the menu from soups, salads, sandwiches, pizzas, pasta and so much more.

Address:151 Broadway West, Vancouver

Phone: 604-873-0021

Planetary Burger is the perfect joint to indulge yourself in some plant-based burgers, fries, and milkshakes as you sit out on their sunny patio to soak in some summer sunshine.

Address: 3088 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-873-2559

Recent travel restrictions don’t mean you can’t have a taste of Italy over at Osteria Savio Volpe’s patio. Enjoy the patio sun along with a variety of Italian dishes from starters, salads, pasta, desserts and so much more.

Address:615 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-0072

The Cascade Room’s got a great streetside patio waiting for you. Head here for all of your classic pub grub cravings and beer needs.

Address: 2616 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-709-8650

Beer, pho, and pizza are not the usual food combinations we hear about, but over at Sing Sing, you can enjoy all of them and more out on their sunny patio.

Address: 2718 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-9556

Slickity Jim’s Chat n’ Chew has a cute, street patio, where you can enjoy a variety of breakfast items like omelettes, breakfast burritos, breakfast burgers, benedicts and so much more.

Address: 3475 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-873-6760

33 Acres Brewing Company is the perfect patio toting spot to enjoy some of the best beer in the city. Did we forget the food? Poached eggs on toast, avocado smash, chips and dip and more taste even better under the sun. This extended patio had to make our best Mount Pleasant patios list.

Address: 15 W 8th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-4589

Main Street Brewing has a patio with colourful umbrellas and sick deals like 16 ounces of Main Street Brewing’s core four and cask-conditioned ales for $5, as well as cans of ciders and kombucha for $6, Monday to Friday from noon to 4 pm and Sundays starting at 7 pm.

Address:261 E 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-7711

Tacofino Ocho has a big outdoor patio which means less waiting, more eating. Enjoy the sunshine at Tacofino along with dishes that vary from tacos, tostadas, burritos and so much more.

Address: 8 East 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-709-0015

R&B Ale & Pizza House has a patio where you can enjoy some of the best beers in the city, as well as snacks, salads, sandwiches and of course, pizza. They have also added extra barriers on their patio to keep their customers extra safe.

Address:1-54 East 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-0275

La Taqueria has a new extended patio where you can sit as you soak the sun while enjoying a variety of items on their menu like different flavours of tacos, burritos and so much more. They also have a pretty wide selection of drinks from beers, and cocktails.

Address: 2450 Yukon Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-2549

With files from Jory Oclarino.