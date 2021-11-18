We are big fans of pizza, especially Vancouver’s local pie joints. If you are too, we have some great news. We’re about to get another location of a popular destination, Straight Outta Brooklyn Pizza.

The pizzeria confirmed to Dished Vancouver that a fourth location was in the works for the family of restaurants, this time in Gastown.

Straight Outta Brooklyn Pizza will be opening at 114 Water Street in the historic Vancouver neighbourhood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Straight Outta Brooklyn Pizza (@straightbkpizza)

The team tells us they are aiming to have this outpost open in January.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date, but until then, feel free to head to Straight Outta Brooklyn Pizza’s three other locations on Robson, Kingsway, and Main Street.

Straight Outta Brooklyn Pizza — Gastown

Address: 114 Water Street, Vancouver

Instagram