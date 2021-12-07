FoodBoozeRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Windfall Cider opens as market-style bottle shop for December

Dec 7 2021, 7:24 pm
Courtesy Windfall

It’s been over a year since Windfall Cider, a much-loved local craft cider producer, announced plans for a brick-and-mortar space in North Vancouver.

While the 238 Esplanade E tasting room isn’t quite ready to pour up flights of deliciousness just yet, it has opened as a bottle shop and cider market.

The 2,000 sq ft production facility and upcoming taproom is located in North Vancouver’s ever-growing brewery district.

Windfall told Dished Vancouver the bottle shop/market will run through the month of December.

It offers customers its signature Windfall ciders as well as brand new seasonal releases.

In addition to those quality sips, folks can find gift baskets, seasonal bundles, and candles from a Windfall and Homecoming Candles collaboration, inspired by two seasonal ciders.

Windfall Cidery

Courtesy Windfall

You can find this spot open every Wednesday to Sunday from 3 to 7 pm and on December 24 and 31 from noon to 4 pm.

The shop will be closed on December 25, 29, and January 1, 2022.

Windfall Cider

Address: 238 Esplanade E, North Vancouver

Instagram

