A fresh concept called Nightshade has now opened in the former 1079 Mainland Street location of WildTale, which quietly closed last year.

Back in October, Nightshade told Dished Vancouver it was going to be all about culture and cocktails, and now you can head in and check it out for yourself.

The restaurant offers a menu of plant-based eats in a space that boasts seating for 150 people inside and on its outdoor patio space as well.

Diners can expect eats like Mushroom Kara-age, Fried Taro Roll, Sunchoke Black Truffle Risotto, and Mushroom Pate, to name just a few.

This is the newest concept from the Satva Hospitality Group, which operates Nightshade’s plant-based sister restaurants in Alberta: Nourish Bistro in Banff and The Coup in Calgary.

For now, Nightshade will be open Wednesday to Sunday from 5 to 10 pm. Be sure to make a reservation and check this spot out.

Nightshade

Address: 1079 Mainland Street, Vancouver

