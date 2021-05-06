Mount Pleasant is getting more delicious this summer, as the neighbourhood will be home to Vancouver’s new farm-to-table Italian restaurant called The Farmhouse.

The Farmhouse will be opening at 352 East 10th Avenue, which is just a stone’s throw from Kingsgate Mall.

The 2,000-square-foot eatery will feature an open kitchen and seats for 60, including four spots at a short serve bar.

This new concept will also have a backyard patio space complete with a herb garden once it opens.

Patrons can expect a casual rustic Italian vibe, focusing more on northern Italy than the south in terms of menu.

Dishes will be crafted based on the availability of seasonal ingredients and Dished Vancouver is told they’ll rotate often.

The opening time is slated for July/August 2021 – we’ll keep you posted!

The Farmhouse

Address: 352 East 10th Avenue, Vancouver

All photos courtesy The Farmhouse