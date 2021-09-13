Breka Bakery & Cafe is opening a new location in Vancouver.

The concept will be opening an outpost at 740 W Hastings Street, the former address of a Caffè Artigiano.

The popular spot is known for offering up delicious treats and savoury eats 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Breka currently operates six other cafes in Vancouver on 4th Avenue, Davie Street, Denman Street, Bute Street, Fraser Street, and Main Street.

Breka Bakery & Cafe — W Hastings

Address: 740 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

