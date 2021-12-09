Is it just us, or is North Vancouver seriously popping off in terms of new, exciting food and beverage concepts?

Well, we’ve got another one for you guys to look forward to. Popular Gastown brunch destination Catch 122 Cafe Bistro is opening a new location in The Shipyards District in Lower Lonsdale.

That’s right, this much-loved local purveyor of excellent mid-morning fare and treats posted the news on its Instagram account Wednesday afternoon.

Catch 122’s branding on the new space says its new outpost is going to offer brunch, pastries, coffee, and dinner service… so basically all our favourite things.

It also notes the space is supposed to open sometime in 2022.

Dished Vancouver has reached out for more details. We’ll keep you posted on this one. Until it opens, be sure to pop into the OG 122 W Hastings Street location.

