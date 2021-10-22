Earlier this year, Chipotle Mexican Grill announced some big expansion plans for the Canadian market.

The American chain of fast-casual restaurants shared that it would be opening eight new locations over the next year, including Canada’s first “Chipotlane” concept.

Canada’s first-ever Chipotlane will be located at a new restaurant opening in Port Coquitlam next week, on Monday, October 25.

Chipotlane is the brand’s drive-thru digital order pickup lane. It’s meant to offer customers quick and easy access to takeout grub in less than a minute.

To celebrate the opening, the brand will be offering the first 50 guests at the new BC eatery Chipotle keychains and T-shirts on the 25th.

It will be open from 10:45 am to 10 pm daily.

In addition to this new Port Coquitlam outpost, Chipotle will open six additional restaurants in BC and Ontario over the next 12 months.

Chipotle currently operates over 23 restaurants across the country.