Vancouver is about to get another spot to slurp up delicious Taiwanese beef noodles, as Chef Hung is opening a new location downtown.

Signage for the brand is up on the window of the former space of Japanese restaurant Kamei Baru, which stopped operating at the 990 Smithe Street address in October.

In Canada, Chef Hung currently has several locations in and around Vancouver as well as one outpost in Edmonton.

Its newest location is an express version of the concept, located in The Amazing Brentwood’s food court.

The brand also expanded to the United States and mainland China back in 2011.