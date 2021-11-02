Vancouver is about to get another spot to slurp up delicious Taiwanese beef noodles, as Chef Hung is opening a new location downtown.

Signage for the brand is up on the window of the former space of Japanese restaurant Kamei Baru, which stopped operating at the 990 Smithe Street address in October.

In Canada, Chef Hung currently has several locations in and around Vancouver as well as one outpost in Edmonton.

Its newest location is an express version of the concept, located in The Amazing Brentwood’s food court.

The brand also expanded to the United States and mainland China back in 2011.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ChefHung Taiwanese Beef Noodle (@chefhungcanada) Chef Hung is known for its premium cuts of beef and complex, full-bodied soup base free of additives. Patrons can order different varieties of noodles for their soup, like flat, thin, rice, or vermicelli. Protein options on the menu range from everything like tender Braised Beef Shank to crispy Taiwanese Style Deep Fried Chicken. We’ll keep you posted as more details are released regarding the downtown Vancouver opening. Chef Hung Address: 990 Smithe Street, Vancouver Instagram