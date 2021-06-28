It’s no secret that The Amazing Brentwood (TAB) has a lot to offer anyone who visits.

While retail and entertainment options are aplenty, we’re mostly concerned about what we’ll be able to chow down on, as usual.

We’ve already outlined everything you can currently eat at the new Burnaby shopping mall, but we figured we may as well share what we’re most excited about devouring down the line.

After all, what’s life if you’re not planning your future meals?

Here are 10 highly anticipated food concepts opening soon at The Amazing Brentwood.

Jinya Ramen, the popular chain hailing from California, is opening a new location at TAB. We can’t wait to devour a bowl of the brand’s signature Spicy Chicken Ramen once it opens.

Bona Fide Chinese BBQ will be opening at Tables food court. Depending on the heat level of your meats from this joint, you may need to head to the nearby Soon Coffee for a delightful coffee slushy to cool off.

Another anticipated addition to the main food court at TAB, Cazba will be serving up Iranian dishes that are prepared with herbs, vegetables, and rice along with meat, lamb, chicken, and fish once it opens.

Twerking pancakes, anyone? Japan’s most popular fluffy pancake purveyor, Gram Cafe, has revealed plans to open soon at the Burnaby mall.

If you haven’t had a chance to try Hello Nori’s Vancouver location on Robson Street, you’re in for a treat once the Brentwood location opens.

A Vancouver classic. Who could resist a signature creation from Japadog during a visit to the mall?

This famous Japanese tendon tempura chain opened in Vancouver in winter 2020. Now, folks in the Burnaby area are about to get a taste of what it has to offer.

One of Vancouver’s top spots for tacos is opening in TAB’s Brentwood Plaza area. This will soon be a prime destination for delicious burritos, churros, and so much more.

Another much-loved homegrown concept, Small Victory, will be opening at the mall as well. The brand announced plans for not one but two new locations coming in the near future.

Haidilao Hot Pot is officially opening a new location in Metro Vancouver — this time in Burnaby. The global hot pot chain will be opening in Burnaby’s The Amazing Brentwood on the mall’s second level.