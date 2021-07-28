When one chain closes, it looks like another one opens. Fatburger Canada has some big news for Vancouverites. The brand is officially opening a new flagship location downtown in the Granville Entertainment District, to be more specific.

The new “premier” flagship store will be located at the corner of Granville and W Georgia Street in the historic Vancouver Block building.

Slated to open in fall 2021, Fatburger’s new 2,200-square-foot space will boast 18-feet high ceilings and will also serve patrons breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Folks can expect more than just classic burgers from this spot once it opens, as items like breakfast sandwiches, wings & tenders, milkshakes, and plant-based bowls and salads will all be on the menu.

“To mark our growth and evolution into the markets of today and the future, we are opening this location with new changes that can provide us significant leverage to improve convenience, speed and value for our customers,” said Frank Di Benedetto, owner of Fatburger Canada and CEO of FDF Brandz, Operator of The Ricky’s Group, Famoso Italian Pizzeria and Humpty’s Diner Restaurants.

The family of restaurants was founded in California all the way back in 1952. Its first Canadian location opened in Vancouver’s English Bay in 2005, and it now operates 63 locations across the country.

Fatburger currently has five locations in Vancouver. We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date for the flagship. Stay tuned!

Fatburger Canada Flagship

Address: 734 Granville Street, Vancouver