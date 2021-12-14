Residents and visitors of Mount Pleasant can look forward to a top-notch new concept coming to the neighbourhood early next year. Novella, a coffee bar, breakfast spot, and neighbourhood grocer, is slated to open in early 2022.

This all-in-one project comes to us from the team behind Published on Main, and it will be located at 2650 Main Street.

Come 2022, patrons can look forward to stepping into Novella’s 3,200 sq ft space (designed by Establishment Interiors) and indulging in quality coffee, grub (elevated breakfast and brunch), and curated goods from local partners.

In addition to this, customers can expect a rotating selection of coffee beans as well as pastries and sweets.

Novella aims to support small producers and connect them to the community. The space will feature a front area designed for working and dining, while the back will be a designated place for lounging and reading.

Novella’s food program will be led by Published on Main’s executive chef, Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson, and Novella’s incoming chef, Ash Kurtz, who was previously chef de cuisine at St. Lawrence Restaurant.

“When we were developing Novella, we didn’t want it to be just a cafe, but a dynamic place for guests to start their day, to discover local brands, and to have some of the best coffee and breakfast food Mount Pleasant has to offer,” says Cody Allmin, proprietor of Novella and Published on Main, as well as co-founder of Twin Sails Brewing.

“Collaboration within the community is going to be a big focus for us, especially with our background in the beer industry. Collaboration has allowed that industry to grow dramatically over the years, so why not with coffee?”

“We’re definitely putting an emphasis on breakfast during our menu development,” adds Kurtz.

“It’s the most important meal of the day, and we’re getting creative, but keeping things uncomplicated at the same time.”

We’ll keep you posted on all the opening details for this spot as they are released.

Novella

Address: 2650 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram