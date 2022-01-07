FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

Lightshade: New wine and cocktail bar pop-up open in Vancouver

Jan 7 2022
There’s a new wine and cocktail bar pop-up to check out in Vancouver. Lightshade is now open at 1082 Hamilton Street in Yaletown.

This new concept shares its space with Nightshade, a brand new plant-based restaurant that can be entered via its 1079 Mainland Street address.

It offers wine, cocktails, and vegan snacks too.

The dimly lit interior features eclectic lampshades, tropical plants, painted brick, and neon lights with lots of ’80s pop culture references.

There’s even a song pairing for each cocktail on the menu. Sounds fun, right?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @lightshadeyvr

It’s worth noting there are a couple of house rules that folks are asked to abide by:

  • Turn phone to night mode: Refrain from photography and videography
  • Have a song from the ’80s or ’90s in mind and ask the house to add it to the queue
  • Please don’t wave or snap: Staff will introduce themselves 
  • Wear your mask when not seated

Lightshade has room for about 15 people due to current health orders and capacity restrictions (normally would be 30). It is open Wednesday to Sunday from 5 pm to close.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @lightshadeyvr

Lightshade

Address: 1082 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Instagram

