Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival to return next week for 2022 run

It might have a new, slightly different name, but our local festival of all things hot chocolate is about to officially kick off just like it does every winter.

The Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival (formerly known as the Hot Chocolate Fest) is making a sweet return from January 15 to February 14, 2022.

The name change signals new participating neighbourhoods and municipalities. The 2022 festival features makers outside of Vancouver located in North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Surrey, Richmond, White Rock, and even Whistler.

This year, the annual celebration of sweetness has over 40 vendors with 67 participating locations you can head to in order to get in on one of the 106 different hot chocolate flavours up for order.

Just like in previous years, customers can expect to enjoy dozens and dozens of special, limited-edition sips from local purveyors.

So there you have it. Mark your calendar and check out this list of all 40+ participating names this year.

49th Parallel A La Mode Pie Artigiano Beaucoup Bakery Bel Cafe Bellaggio Cafe Bench Bakehouse Beta 5 Chocolates Bjorn Bar Bakery Boba Run Broye Cafe Butter Baked Good Cadeaux Chez Christophe Coho Coffee Doughgirls East Van Roasters Emkao Foods Eternal Abundance Everbean Cafe Fife Bakery Fufu Cafe Gem Chocolates Giovane Caffe Glenburn Soda Honolulu Coffee Kafka’s Coffee Koko Monk Choc Koko Monk Lounge La Glace Ice Cream Laduree Mink Chocolates Mon Paris Patisserie Nelson The Seagull Pica Institute Of C Passione Gelato Say Hello Sweets Sciue Italian Super Veloce Swiss Bakery Temper Pastry Thierry Chocolate Thomas Haas Uno Gelato

Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival

When: January 15 to February 14, 2022 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)

Where: Locations in and around Vancouver