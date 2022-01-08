FoodRestaurants & BarsDessertsCoffee & TeaFood EventsSpecials & Deals

Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival to return next week for 2022 run

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
|
Jan 8 2022, 12:43 am
Avirut S/Shutterstock
It might have a new, slightly different name, but our local festival of all things hot chocolate is about to officially kick off just like it does every winter.

The Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival (formerly known as the Hot Chocolate Fest) is making a sweet return from January 15 to February 14, 2022.

The name change signals new participating neighbourhoods and municipalities. The 2022 festival features makers outside of Vancouver located in North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Surrey, Richmond, White Rock, and even Whistler.

This year, the annual celebration of sweetness has over 40 vendors with 67 participating locations you can head to in order to get in on one of the 106 different hot chocolate flavours up for order.

Just like in previous years, customers can expect to enjoy dozens and dozens of special, limited-edition sips from local purveyors.

 

So there you have it. Mark your calendar and check out this list of all 40+ participating names this year.

  1. 49th Parallel
  2. A La Mode Pie
  3. Artigiano
  4. Beaucoup Bakery
  5. Bel Cafe
  6. Bellaggio Cafe
  7. Bench Bakehouse
  8. Beta 5 Chocolates
  9. Bjorn Bar Bakery
  10. Boba Run
  11. Broye Cafe
  12. Butter Baked Good
  13. Cadeaux
  14. Chez Christophe
  15. Coho Coffee
  16. Doughgirls
  17. East Van Roasters
  18. Emkao Foods
  19. Eternal Abundance
  20. Everbean Cafe
  21. Fife Bakery
  22. Fufu Cafe
  23. Gem Chocolates
  24. Giovane Caffe
  25. Glenburn Soda
  26. Honolulu Coffee
  27. Kafka’s Coffee
  28. Koko Monk Choc
  29. Koko Monk Lounge
  30. La Glace Ice Cream
  31. Laduree
  32. Mink Chocolates
  33. Mon Paris Patisserie
  34. Nelson The Seagull
  35. Pica Institute Of C
  36. Passione Gelato
  37. Say Hello Sweets
  38. Sciue Italian
  39. Super Veloce
  40. Swiss Bakery
  41. Temper Pastry
  42. Thierry Chocolate
  43. Thomas Haas
  44. Uno Gelato

Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival

When: January 15 to February 14, 2022 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)
Where: Locations in and around Vancouver

