Historic Vancouver restaurant to transform into "Tap & Barrel Bridges"

We already know that iconic Granville Island restaurant Bridges is officially closing its doors on Sunday, September 26, after 41 years of operation.

But here’s some good news: it’s not a goodbye for this space, just see you later. The restaurant as we know it will be changing, and Bridges will be rebranding.

Back in 2018, Bridges was purchased by Tap & Barrel owner Daniel Frankel, who told Dished Vancouver at the time that plans were to “rebuild the whole thing.”

And while that statement was from a few years back, Frankel still holds the same sentiment.

“Bridges is a very special place for me; as such, I’m emotionally invested in transforming this space into something very important and meaningful,” Frankel said in a 2021 release.

“I am part of its history, and now I look forward to being part of its future.”

Forty-one years ago Frankel’s uncle, Michael Seelig, and his business partner opened Bridges.

Described as a “run-down industrial site” at the time, Frankel’s parents were long-time partners and investors of the establishment that eventually transformed from an “enormous risk” to a culinary staple on Granville Island.

Now a successful local restaurateur in his own right, Frankel and his team at Tap & Barrel are revealing more details about their plans for the next iteration of the bright yellow building.

“Tap & Barrel Bridges” will be a combination of Bridges’ legacy and Tap & Barrel’s philosophy.

The space will be “taken down to its studs” inside and rebuilt/designed with local and reclaimed industrial materials. The interior will also feature local artists.

We have been assured the view, patio, and signature exterior colour will not be changing.

Tap & Barrel Bridges will be the group’s flagship location as well as the test kitchen for the company’s culinary development program.

Be sure to pop in before or on Sunday, September 26, for the last service and enjoy the concept we know and love while you still can.

Construction starts in October and the tentative reopening time is Spring 2022. We’ll keep you posted on all the details for this concept as they are released.