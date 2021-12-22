FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Larry's Market just opened its first Vancouver location

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Dec 22 2021, 11:34 pm
Larry's Market just opened its first Vancouver location
@larrysmarkets/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Aberdeen

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Aberdeen
ARISU Authentic Korean BBQ North Road

Asian, Korean

ARISU Authentic Korean BBQ North Road
BAAN LAO FINE THAI CUISINE

Asian, Thai

BAAN LAO FINE THAI CUISINE
Colony Kitsilano

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Colony Kitsilano
ARISU Korean BBQ - EDMONDS

Asian, Korean

ARISU Korean BBQ - EDMONDS
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle SFU

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle SFU

Larry’s Market has officially opened its first Vancouver location, an express version of the full-service plant-based grocer located in North Vancouver.

First launching in summer 2019, Larry’s was the first of its kind in Canada. Now, the concept’s second express outpost is open at 293 E Georgia Street.

Larry's Market Vancouver

Rendering Courtesy Larry’s Market

Larry’s Market Vancouver offers all the same grab-and-go, ready-to-eat foods like pizzas, sandwiches, wraps, and organic salads that customers have been enjoying in North Vancouver.

The team tells Dished Vancouver new grocery products are also being added daily to the new location, and a grand opening is slated to happen soon.

Larry’s one-hour delivery is now available across Vancouver as well. Folks can order online and expect their products delivered in one hour or less.

For those shopping in-store, groceries can be selected from the Larry’s Market app, and guests can enjoy a coffee in the Vancouver store’s new coffee bar while their order is put together within minutes.

Larry’s Market in Vancouver is open daily from 8 am to 8 pm.

Larry’s Market — Express

Address: 293 E Georgia Street, Vancouver 

Instagram

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT