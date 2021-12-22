Larry’s Market has officially opened its first Vancouver location, an express version of the full-service plant-based grocer located in North Vancouver. First launching in summer 2019, Larry’s was the first of its kind in Canada. Now, the concept’s second express outpost is open at 293 E Georgia Street.

Larry’s Market Vancouver offers all the same grab-and-go, ready-to-eat foods like pizzas, sandwiches, wraps, and organic salads that customers have been enjoying in North Vancouver.

The team tells Dished Vancouver new grocery products are also being added daily to the new location, and a grand opening is slated to happen soon.

Larry’s one-hour delivery is now available across Vancouver as well. Folks can order online and expect their products delivered in one hour or less.

For those shopping in-store, groceries can be selected from the Larry’s Market app, and guests can enjoy a coffee in the Vancouver store’s new coffee bar while their order is put together within minutes.

Larry’s Market in Vancouver is open daily from 8 am to 8 pm.

Larry’s Market — Express

Address: 293 E Georgia Street, Vancouver

