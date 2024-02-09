Not trying to brag, but Vancouver’s pizza game is strong. We have some seriously delicious spots to enjoy our favourite triangular-shaped, cheesy, saucy Italian export.

From classic pies to creations topped with out-of-the-box seasonings and ingredients, here are our picks for the top pizza joints to get a quality slice — or an entire pizza — in Vancouver.

A legit Brooklyn pizza joint in Vancouver, AJ’s has it all. The E Broadway shop offers a selection of regular round options, along with specialty pizzas such as the Brooklyn Sicilian Square, the Bensonhurst Upside Down Sicilian Square, and a picture-perfect Detroit Red Top variety.

Address: 325 E Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-5805

Talk about a neighbourhood gem, Via Tevere offers over a dozen different pies made in its wood-fired oven. These pizzas are fired up to 500 degrees before hitting your plate, so you know they are fire.

Address: 1190 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-1803

Straight Outta Brooklyn brings a slice of New York to Vancouver. This brand’s thin crust pizza is made with high-quality ingredients at six locations around the city. We love these slices because you can quickly fold ’em up and chomp them down when you’re in a time crunch.

Address: 350 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-3500

Address: 648 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-683-4440

Address: 701 Kingsway, Vancouver, BC V5T 2R7

Phone: 604-879-4444

Address: 114 Water Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-566-4717

Address: 1833 Anderson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-733-0888

Address: Caffé Soccavo — 1321 Commercial Drive, Vancouver (pick-up and delivery only)

When we’re talking about vegan pizza, few do it better than Virtuous Pie. We’d recommend trying the Stranger Wings pie, which comes with cauliflower Bianca sauce, spicy buffalo cauliflower, fried shallots, blue cheese drizzle, and scallions.

Address: 583 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-0060

This local pizzeria offers Napolitana-style pies made in an 800-degree stone oven, which makes its crust one of the best around. Folks can also enjoy Italian small plates and desserts alongside beverages at either of Bufala’s two locations.

Address: 5395 West Boulevard, Vancouver

Phone: 604-267-7499

Address: 3280 Edgemont Boulevard, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-770-2822

An authentic Neapolitan pizza, Nicli Antica Pizzeria has two locations serving up delicious thin-crust pizza. Patrons can expect both classic and innovative pies here. We are especially fond of the Salumi e Funghi, which comes topped with beef salami and mushrooms.

Address: 3339 Shrum Lane, Vancouver

Phone: 604-563-0012

Address: 3142 Highland Boulevard, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-770-1240

Small but mighty, we love this Main Street staple. We are big fans of Farina’s perfectly blistered crust and fresh toppings. Do yourself a favour and try out the Speciale — it more than lives up to its name.

Address: 915 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-681-9334

You can never go wrong with a pie from The Parlour. This Yaletown spot consistently produces beautiful, bubbly-crusted pies cooked to perfection, including some breakfast varieties that will kill any hangover.

Address: 1011 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-3322

Take a break from Nook’s amazing pasta and opt for a pizza next time you’re at — or ordering from — one of its three locations. The thin-crust pizza here always hits the spot, and so does the warm hospitality from the staff.

Address: 781 Denman Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-4554

Address: 1525 Yew Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-734-0099

Address: 195 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-6248

Address: 150 Victory Ship Way #160, North Vancouver

Phone: 778-340-4071

A Commercial Drive mainstay, Lombardo’s is known for offering up some of the best wood-fired pizza in town. To be a true pizza aficionado in this city, Lombardo’s has got to be on your to-eat list.

Address: 1641 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-251-2240

A rustic East Vancouver pizzeria that can’t be missed! If you order a flight of beer and one of Barbarella’s creations, you’ll be in heaven. If you’re picking up grub, Barbarella has some sweet combinations of starters, pizzas, and drinks to choose from.

Address: 654 E Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-210-6111

