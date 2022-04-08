Best ice cream in Vancouver you need to try at least once
Looking for the best Vancouver ice cream spots? Look no further.
If you’re in Vancouver, you’re in luck, because this city is bursting with incredible places to get yourself a sundae, some soft serve, or something more outrageous.
Here are 24 places to get the best ice cream in Vancouver.
For those foodies aiming to have the most epic combo of all time, pair one of these ice cream spots with some of the best fried chicken in Vancouver.
Rain or Shine
A classic Vancouver ice cream shop, Rain or Shine has got you covered for cones, sundaes, and tacos on Tuesdays. This spot offers some flavours that are gluten and egg-free, so no matter the weather, they’ve got all your ice cream needs covered.
Address: 1926 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-7246
Address: 3382 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-876-9986
Address: 6001 University Boulevard, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-2004
Earnest Ice Cream
One of the main players in the Vancouver ice cream game, Earnest will keep you coming back for more all summer (and winter) long. The rotating, small-batch flavours make this spot a must-return for those with a sweet tooth.
Address: 1485 Frances Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-2933
Address: 127 West 1st Street, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-770-4136
Address: 3992 Fraser Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-0697
Address: 1829 Quebec Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-0697
Mister
This spot is hella cool, and we’re not just talking about the ice cream. Mister serves up signature liquid nitrogen ice cream in drool-worthy flavours. Ice cream, sandwiches, and cones are made in-house and from scratch. This is an essential Vancouver foodie stop, don’t sleep on it.
Address: 1141 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-2833
Address: 1835 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-2630
La Glace
La Glace is an award-winning French ice cream parlour and cafe. It offers fancy flavours like coffee crisp and peanut butter banana toast. There’s more than just ice cream here, as they’ve got sorbet, yogurt, and vegan options too.
Address: 2785 W 16th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-0793
Perverted
Perverted serves ice cream with a twist, and you won’t be disappointed by its flavours. It’s a must-try in the city if you’re looking for a sweet treat downtown.
Address: 797 Thurlow Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-684-6914
La Casa Gelato
If you’re looking for a place with many, many options, look no further. La Casa Gelato offers a whopping 238 different varieties of gelato. It actually won a world record for most gelato flavours on site.
Address: 1033 Venables Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-251-3211
Glenburn Soda Fountain and Confectionery
This spot is a staple in Metro Vancouver’s ice cream scene. You’ll find ice cream sundaes and classic soda fountain treats throughout Glenburn Soda Fountain’s menu. The seasonal sundaes are always bomb as well.
Address: 4090 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-565-0155
Popina Canteen
Fast-casual restaurant Popina offers the “world’s first soft serve cream puff” from its Granville Island location. This treat comes in a variety of different flavours and features drool-worthy toppings and sauces. Just make sure the seagulls don’t snag your treat…they are ruthless.
Address: Northwest side of the Granville Island Public Market, Vancouver
Soft Peaks
This spot’s soft serve is all-natural and lower in calories and fat than traditional ice cream recipes because it is made with Avalon organic milk. You can also add an assortment of fun toppings to your cone.
Address: 25 Alexander Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-2071
Address: 4603 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-620-5887
J Squared Ice Cream
J Squared in Richmond offers some rotating seasonal flavours that are tea-based and beyond including Japanese Black Sesame, Cereal Milk, White Coffee, and Elderflower with Lemon.
Address: 405 – 9100 Blundell Road, Richmond
Bella Gelateria
Bella Gelateria serves up flavours like Earl Grey Tea, London Fog, and Old-Fashioned Chocolate. All scoops here have a signature “Bella” swirl, perfect for Instagram pics.
Address: 1752 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-569-1010
Address: #K3 -4700 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-283-9926
Address: 1301 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-798-0656
Innocent Ice Cream
Not your average ice cream sandwiches, Innocent’s sandos are gluten free and massive in size. It’s got a dozen different flavours of ice cream sandwiches to choose from.
Address: 4895 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-879-8584
Uno Gelato
You’ll find a dozen different flavours of original gelato at each of Uno Gelato’s locations. Each flavour is made with fresh, local organic ingredients so you know you’re getting the best.
Address: 601 Stamps Landing, Vancouver
Phone: 604-733-5884
Address: 1055 Canada Place #36, Vancouver
Phone: 604-733-5884
Address: 2579 West Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-733-5884
Rocky Point Ice Cream
Since the owners of Rocky Point Ice Cream attended university to learn how to make the cold dessert from scratch, you know you’re in for a delicious treat. With more than 20 flavours to choose from, your tastebuds will definitely be satisfied.
Address: 2800 Murray Street, Port Moody
Phone: 604-492-3119
Address: 100 – 500 Sixth Avenue, New Westminster
Phone: 604-544-7669
Address: Town Center Park — Trevor Wingrove Way, Coquitlam
Yum Sweet Shop
Yum Sweet Shop is basically the doorway to heaven. It doesn’t just offer candy, there is also soft serve and regular ice cream. You surely won’t be leaving with one treat if you make a stop here.
Address: 4150 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-7701
Sweet Somethings
Maker of one of the city’s best birthday cakes, Sweet Somethings also has a great selection of ice cream. You can also order cones and pints to take home for a personal dessert party.
Address: 4321 Dunbar Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-842-0261
Say Hello Sweets
Say Hello to this charming ice cream joint. Made with all-natural ingredients, this is the ice cream treat you didn’t know you were missing in your life as each flavour is handcrafted for your pleasure.
Address: 620 Quebec Street, Vancouver
Snowcap Creamery and Cafe
Snowcap’s treats are inspired by the classic flavours and street snacks from Hong Kong and Japan. The team here has sourced high quality, fresh ingredients to create picture-perfect treats, and they have also designed the space to be photo-worthy as well.
Address: 3278 W Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-1172
Elephant Garden Creamery
This spot’s unique and beautiful sundaes are almost too good to eat…almost. With more than 20 flavours to choose from, you might just have to try this place a few times.
Address: 2080 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-251-6832
Passione Gelato Artigianale
Passione Gelato Artigianale operates at 55 Smithe Street, just underneath Parq Vancouver. This sweet spot was started by Salvatore Boccarossa (formerly of Bella Gelateria), who is a Naples-born graduate of the world-famous Carpigiani Gelato University near Bologna, Italy.
Address: 55 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Welcome Parlour
Welcome Parlour Ice Cream is serving up classic flavours in homemade waffle cones that will be a regular stop on your summer adventures. The ice cream is all-natural and all-delicious too.
Address: 125 Victory Ship Way #126, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-408-7481
The Praguery
The Praguery offers a traditional, Eastern European dessert similar to a chimney cake that tastes better with ice cream in it. The cones are freshly baked and you can choose from a variety of different flavours.
Address: Food truck – check location
Nana’s Green Tea
This Kerrisdale spot offers all things matcha, including matcha soft serve ice cream. In addition to other matcha-infused treats, you can get layered parfaits featuring the soft serve, red bean paste, and fresh strawberries, among other flavours.
Address: 2135 W41st Avenue, Vancouver
Timothy’s Frozen Yogurt
Next time you’re at Steveston’s Fisherman’s Wharf, stop by Timothy’s for a cone of frozen yogurt. The spot has been around for more than 30 years and while they serve ice cream too, the frozen yogurt made with fresh fruit is the true star of the show.
Address: 3800 Bayview Street, Richmond
Phone: 604-275-7547
With files from Kassidie Cornell, Hanna McLean, and Daryn Wright