Best ice cream in Vancouver you need to try at least once

Looking for the best Vancouver ice cream spots? Look no further.

If you’re in Vancouver, you’re in luck, because this city is bursting with incredible places to get yourself a sundae, some soft serve, or something more outrageous.

Here are 24 places to get the best ice cream in Vancouver.

La Glace is an award-winning French ice cream parlour and cafe. It offers fancy flavours like coffee crisp and peanut butter banana toast. There’s more than just ice cream here, as they’ve got sorbet, yogurt, and vegan options too.

Address: 2785 W 16th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-0793

Perverted serves ice cream with a twist, and you won’t be disappointed by its flavours. It’s a must-try in the city if you’re looking for a sweet treat downtown.

Address: 797 Thurlow Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-684-6914

If you’re looking for a place with many, many options, look no further. La Casa Gelato offers a whopping 238 different varieties of gelato. It actually won a world record for most gelato flavours on site.

Address: 1033 Venables Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-251-3211

This spot is a staple in Metro Vancouver’s ice cream scene. You’ll find ice cream sundaes and classic soda fountain treats throughout Glenburn Soda Fountain’s menu. The seasonal sundaes are always bomb as well.

Address: 4090 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-565-0155

Fast-casual restaurant Popina offers the “world’s first soft serve cream puff” from its Granville Island location. This treat comes in a variety of different flavours and features drool-worthy toppings and sauces. Just make sure the seagulls don’t snag your treat…they are ruthless.

Address: Northwest side of the Granville Island Public Market, Vancouver

This spot’s soft serve is all-natural and lower in calories and fat than traditional ice cream recipes because it is made with Avalon organic milk. You can also add an assortment of fun toppings to your cone.

Address: 25 Alexander Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-2071

Address: 4603 Kingsway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-620-5887

J Squared in Richmond offers some rotating seasonal flavours that are tea-based and beyond including Japanese Black Sesame, Cereal Milk, White Coffee, and Elderflower with Lemon.

Address: 405 – 9100 Blundell Road, Richmond

Bella Gelateria serves up flavours like Earl Grey Tea, London Fog, and Old-Fashioned Chocolate. All scoops here have a signature “Bella” swirl, perfect for Instagram pics.

Address: 1752 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-569-1010

Address: #K3 -4700 Kingsway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-283-9926



Address: 1301 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-798-0656

Not your average ice cream sandwiches, Innocent’s sandos are gluten free and massive in size. It’s got a dozen different flavours of ice cream sandwiches to choose from.

Address: 4895 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-8584

You’ll find a dozen different flavours of original gelato at each of Uno Gelato’s locations. Each flavour is made with fresh, local organic ingredients so you know you’re getting the best.

Address: 601 Stamps Landing, Vancouver

Phone: 604-733-5884

Address: 1055 Canada Place #36, Vancouver

Phone: 604-733-5884

Address: 2579 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-733-5884

Since the owners of Rocky Point Ice Cream attended university to learn how to make the cold dessert from scratch, you know you’re in for a delicious treat. With more than 20 flavours to choose from, your tastebuds will definitely be satisfied.

Address: 2800 Murray Street, Port Moody

Phone: 604-492-3119

Address: 100 – 500 Sixth Avenue, New Westminster

Phone: 604-544-7669

Address: Town Center Park — Trevor Wingrove Way, Coquitlam

Yum Sweet Shop is basically the doorway to heaven. It doesn’t just offer candy, there is also soft serve and regular ice cream. You surely won’t be leaving with one treat if you make a stop here.

Address: 4150 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-7701

Sweet Somethings View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Ice Cream 🍦 (@creamylicks) on May 5, 2019 at 6:18pm PDT Maker of one of the city’s best birthday cakes, Sweet Somethings also has a great selection of ice cream. You can also order cones and pints to take home for a personal dessert party. Address: 4321 Dunbar Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-842-0261

Say Hello to this charming ice cream joint. Made with all-natural ingredients, this is the ice cream treat you didn’t know you were missing in your life as each flavour is handcrafted for your pleasure.

Address: 620 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Snowcap’s treats are inspired by the classic flavours and street snacks from Hong Kong and Japan. The team here has sourced high quality, fresh ingredients to create picture-perfect treats, and they have also designed the space to be photo-worthy as well.

Address: 3278 W Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-1172

This spot’s unique and beautiful sundaes are almost too good to eat…almost. With more than 20 flavours to choose from, you might just have to try this place a few times.

Address: 2080 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-251-6832

Passione Gelato Artigianale operates at 55 Smithe Street, just underneath Parq Vancouver. This sweet spot was started by Salvatore Boccarossa (formerly of Bella Gelateria), who is a Naples-born graduate of the world-famous Carpigiani Gelato University near Bologna, Italy.

Address: 55 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Welcome Parlour Ice Cream is serving up classic flavours in homemade waffle cones that will be a regular stop on your summer adventures. The ice cream is all-natural and all-delicious too.

Address: 125 Victory Ship Way #126, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-408-7481

The Praguery offers a traditional, Eastern European dessert similar to a chimney cake that tastes better with ice cream in it. The cones are freshly baked and you can choose from a variety of different flavours.

Address: Food truck – check location

Nana’s Green Tea

This Kerrisdale spot offers all things matcha, including matcha soft serve ice cream. In addition to other matcha-infused treats, you can get layered parfaits featuring the soft serve, red bean paste, and fresh strawberries, among other flavours.

Address: 2135 W41st Avenue, Vancouver

Timothy’s Frozen Yogurt

Next time you’re at Steveston’s Fisherman’s Wharf, stop by Timothy’s for a cone of frozen yogurt. The spot has been around for more than 30 years and while they serve ice cream too, the frozen yogurt made with fresh fruit is the true star of the show.

Address: 3800 Bayview Street, Richmond

Phone: 604-275-7547

