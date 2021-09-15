Vancouver is swimming in amazing options when it comes to pasta, and we’re about to get another destination for quality Italian eats. Robba da Matti will soon be opening its fourth location in Kitsilano.

The pasta joint has been serving patrons delicious fare out of its original Yaletown location for years as well as its newer West End and Gastown outposts.

Robba da Matti Kitsilano will be opening at 1898 W 1st Avenue, which is the former location of Latin American spot Cacao.

While the team hasn’t revealed an exact opening date yet, they have teased that patrons are in for some surprises with the newest addition to their family of restaurants.

Stay tuned!

Robba da Matti – Kitsilano

Address: 1898 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver