Bella Gelateria is opening yet another new location in Vancouver, this time on Robson Street.

The handcrafted gelato spot currently operates outposts on West Cordova Street and in Burnaby’s Metrotown Mall, and three more spaces are in the works for the brand.

Bella’s next three spots are slated to open on Lougheed Highway in Burnaby, on Davie Street, and at 1301 Robson Street in Vancouver.

The latter is the newest announcement from the brand. The space used to be home to a notable Starbucks location in the neighbourhood.

We’ll keep you posted as more details about this location are revealed. Stay tuned!

Bella Gelateria — Robson

Address: 1301 Robson Street, Vancouver

