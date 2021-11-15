Bella Gelateria is opening a new location in Vancouver
Nov 15 2021, 8:35 pm
Bella Gelateria is opening yet another new location in Vancouver, this time on Robson Street.
The handcrafted gelato spot currently operates outposts on West Cordova Street and in Burnaby’s Metrotown Mall, and three more spaces are in the works for the brand.
- You might also like:
- 7 Canadian food chains that are trying to take over the world
- A must-try birria taco and ramen mashup is launching in Vancouver today
- 8 Tim Hortons celebrity Timbit collaborations we want to see
Bella’s next three spots are slated to open on Lougheed Highway in Burnaby, on Davie Street, and at 1301 Robson Street in Vancouver.
The latter is the newest announcement from the brand. The space used to be home to a notable Starbucks location in the neighbourhood.
We’ll keep you posted as more details about this location are revealed. Stay tuned!
Bella Gelateria — Robson
Address: 1301 Robson Street, Vancouver