Popular all-day brunch spot OEB Breakfast Co. has some seriously exciting expansion plans on the horizon. One of the places they’ll be expanding to? None other than the North Shore.

That’s right, both North and West Vancouver will be getting an OEB Breakfast Co. location in the coming seasons.

The Calgary-based brand opened its first BC location in Vancouver’s Yaletown neighbourhood back in 2019 before opening a second location at Burnaby’s The Amazing Brentwood last spring.

News of a third store opening at Willowbrook Shopping Centre’s all-new entertainment area development, The Courtyard, broke this summer – but these newly announced locations are aiming to open long before then.

OEB will be opening a spot in North Vancouver at 101 – 1441 St Georges Avenue as soon as this fall.

The second North Shore restaurant will be opening in West Vancouver at 1390 Marine Drive in winter 2022. This is the former address of Heirloom Ambleside, which closed in early July.

OEB offers a signature menu of breakfast poutines, sky-high French toasts, and classic breakfast staples made using ingredients from local purveyors.

OEB Breakfast Co.

Address: 101 – 1441 St Georges Avenue, North Vancouver

Address: 1390 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

