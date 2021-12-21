A longtime Vancouver diner is officially expanding to the city’s downtown region.

The Fable family of restaurants, consisting of a diner in Mount Pleasant and a restaurant in Kitsilano, will be opening a new spot called Fable Diner & Bar at 755 Richards Street.

That address is attached to the Kingston Hotel, where The Kingston Taphouse & Grille used to be before halting operations on March 16, 2020.

The Fable group has already taken possession of the downtown heritage property, which was first built in 1910.

It boasts a sprawling two-level space totalling over 6,000 sq ft. That number includes the space’s two patios, one of which is its signature “hidden” patio area complete with palm trees.

This restaurant is licensed for 382 seats inside and outside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fable Diner (@fablediner)

Fable Diner & Bar aims to offer patrons brunch, happy hour, dinner, and late-night eats for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Folks can expect Fable’s drool-worthy signature diner fare and all-day breakfast, along with elevated brunch, pizza, wings, and nostalgic desserts.

There are slated to be 15 local craft beers on tap here, along with a menu of craft cocktails.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fable Diner (@fablediner)

“We can’t wait to introduce The Fable family’s signature farm-to-table fare to downtown Vancouver with the opening of our new location in the new year,” says Fable Diner & Fable Kitchen owner Ron MacGillivray, who will oversee front-of-house operations for the new venture.

“Our team is working hard to expand the Fable concept in our new historic space at the Kingston Hotel, and we look forward to welcoming guests both old and new when we open in 2022.”

The new concept is currently undergoing renovations with plans to reopen in spring 2022. We’ll keep you posted as things progress.

Fable Diner & Bar

Address: 755 Richards Street, Vancouver