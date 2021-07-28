Closed and closing soon: 9 Vancouver restaurants to say goodbye to

Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures. The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.

Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have recently shuttered or will do so imminently.

Closed

A West Vancouver restaurant known for its tapas-style sharing plates has permanently closed. Terroir Kitchen took to Instagram on July 23 to announce that it will be serving its “last supper” that weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heirloom Ambleside (@heirloomambleside) A popular purveyor of plant-based eats closed its doors this month, although it says it didn’t choose to shut down. Heirloom Ambleside ceased its operations on July 9, 2021. The 1390 Marine Drive West Vancouver restaurant opened in June 2018.

TWG Tea — Vancouver (reopening at a new location)

It looks like much-loved local pub The Irish Heather isn’t the only one making some moves in this city — TWG Tea Vancouver has officially closed its West Georgia Street location and has announced plans to reopen at a new address this fall.

In case you missed it, Yaletown is down a seafood restaurant. WildTale quietly closed its doors earlier this year. The 1079 Mainland Street eatery was known for serving up fresh, West Coast seafood in a sleek and relaxed room.

One of Vancouver’s much-loved upscale restaurants has officially shuttered. Mak N Ming has closed its doors. The owners of the Kitsilano eatery made the announcement earlier this month, saying that they’d be focusing on “bigger opportunities” and that they hope to share details soon.

