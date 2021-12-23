FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Starbucks to open new Vancouver location with walk-up service window

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Dec 23 2021, 12:17 am
Starbucks to open new Vancouver location with walk-up service window
Daily Hive
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Aberdeen

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Aberdeen
ARISU Authentic Korean BBQ North Road

Asian, Korean

ARISU Authentic Korean BBQ North Road
BAAN LAO FINE THAI CUISINE

Asian, Thai

BAAN LAO FINE THAI CUISINE
Colony Kitsilano

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Colony Kitsilano
ARISU Korean BBQ - EDMONDS

Asian, Korean

ARISU Korean BBQ - EDMONDS
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle SFU

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle SFU

Starbucks may have closed hundreds of stores across Canada this year, but it looks like the famous coffee chain is moving forward with a new Vancouver location despite that.

The Seattle-based company has put up signage at 502 W Broadway. This is a prime location for the brand as it’s situated right on the corner of W Broadway and Cambie, just steps away from Broadway-City Hall Station.

This sizeable new Starbucks will offer a walk-up service window and a total occupancy of around 65 people both inside and outside on a patio.

The patio is slated to accommodate 25 people.

Starbucks Broadway and Cambie

Daily Hive

A Jollibee restaurant location is also poised to open in this building.

We’ll keep you posted as details are released regarding both of these concepts.

Starbucks

Address: 502 W Broadway, Vancouver

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT