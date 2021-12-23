Starbucks to open new Vancouver location with walk-up service window
Dec 23 2021, 12:17 am
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Starbucks may have closed hundreds of stores across Canada this year, but it looks like the famous coffee chain is moving forward with a new Vancouver location despite that.
The Seattle-based company has put up signage at 502 W Broadway. This is a prime location for the brand as it’s situated right on the corner of W Broadway and Cambie, just steps away from Broadway-City Hall Station.
The patio is slated to accommodate 25 people.
A Jollibee restaurant location is also poised to open in this building.
We’ll keep you posted as details are released regarding both of these concepts.
Starbucks
Address: 502 W Broadway, Vancouver