Popular Victoria-based burger joint, Bin 4 Burger Lounge, has announced when burger lovers in Burnaby will have access to their tasty eats.

On an Instagram post, the burger chain revealed that Spring 2022 is when they’re hoping to launch.

The address and additional details are expected to be announced soon.

Bin 4 Burger Lounge offers a wide variety of burgers to choose from, for meat and veggie lovers alike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bin 4 Burger Lounge (@bin4burgerlounge)

They also offer tasty sides including french fries, onion rings, and house spiced potato chips.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bin 4 Burger Lounge (@bin4burgerlounge)

The Burnaby location will mark the seventh for the chain, and the second in the Lower Mainland — the other being in South Granville.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bin 4 Burger Lounge (@bin4burgerlounge)

They also have locations in the Okanagan, Nanaimo, and three in Victoria.