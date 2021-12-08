Classic glass walls, red and grey signage, and an eight-letter word we all love: Chipotle.

Those travelling down Lonsdale Avenue were the first to discover the fast-casual restaurant’s latest spot in the city.

It’s Chipotle’s first location in North Vancouver, and Dished Vancouver was told it will be opening later this year.

This new location comes soon after the franchise announced its expansion into Canada and opened brand new locations across the province, including the country’s first ever “Chipotlane” drive-thru.

The new joint is opening its doors mid-December, with another Chipotle planned for the Vancouver area early next year.

So who’s ready to get their grub on?

Chipotle North Vancouver

Address: 1301 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver